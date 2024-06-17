Sunak backs Southgate’s call for fans not to sing about German war casualties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak backs Southgate’s call for fans not to sing about German war casualties

By Press Association
Mr Sunak called for more renditions of Hey Jude (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Mr Sunak called for more renditions of Hey Jude (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Rishi Sunak has backed Gareth Southgate’s call for fans not to sing about German casualties in the Second World War during the Euros, after concerns were raised about chants.

Following England’s win over Serbia on Sunday there have been reports and videos circulating of fans signing “10 German bombers”, defying warnings from German police.

Ahead of the tournament, German police had told fans thinking of singing distasteful chants about the conflict “don’t be a dick”, in an interview with The Telegraph.

The Prime Minister said supporters should instead sing more of The Beatles’ Hey Jude, in honour of England star Jude Bellingham.

Speaking from a gas rig in the North Sea, Mr Sunak said: “It’s great to see England get our Euros campaign off to a winning start, the whole country is behind them to go all the way.

Jude Bellingham celebrates
Mr Suank called for more renditions of Hey Jude, in celebration of England's Jude Bellingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

“And when it comes to the chants specifically, I agree (with) what Gareth Southgate has said about that chant in the past, and what we want is to represent the best of our country at these tournaments.

“And that means more goals for Jude Bellingham and more singing of Hey Jude.”

Southgate has previously labelled chants referring to the First and Second World Wars “unacceptable”.

In 2017, following distasteful songs being sung at a fixture in Germany, he said: “We’ve moved on from those times and should have moved on from those times.

“They don’t represent us as a team, the people that do that, but I want to be very specific because I don’t want it to be our fans as a collective. We’re talking about individuals.”

England fans celebrate
England fans celebrated the win at the Trabrennbahn Gelsenkirchen racecourse fan park (Bradley Collyer/PA)

On Monday, an England fans’ group called for an “urgent and thorough review” of transport arrangements in Gelsenkirchen after chaotic scenes before and after Sunday night’s Euro 2024 match against Serbia, which England won 1-0.

England will play their last-16 match in the same city on June 30 if they top their group, and the Free Lions Fan Embassy group said “dramatically enhanced provisions” would need to be put in place.

The group reported issues with transport from fan zones and the city centre to the stadium, and from the stadium back to the city afterwards.

The statement read: “We are dismayed at what fans have had to go through at yesterday’s game in Gelsenkirchen.

“To see fans stranded in Gelsenkirchen Hauptbahnhof three hours after the game has finished due to transport problems at a major tournament is quite simply ridiculous.”