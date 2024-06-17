Nicolae Stanciu stunner helps Romania record impressive victory over Ukraine

Nicolae Stanciu scored the pick of the goals as Romania began their Euro 2024 campaign in style with an impressive 3-0 win over Ukraine in Munich.

Stanciu fired his side into a 29th-minute lead which they never looked like giving up as further goals from Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus sealed victory on a day to forget for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

With Mykhailo Mudryk and Artem Dovbyk in menacing mood, Ukraine made the early running in the Group E encounter and Girona striker Dovbyk blazed a 22nd-minute attempt high over the crossbar.

However, the opening goal arrived at the other end seven minutes later when Lunin’s scuffed clearance under pressure from Marin was picked off by Dennis Man, who fed Stanciu to brilliantly drill the ball into the top corner from outside the area.

Man saw a raking shot from a narrow angle deflected just wide and Stanciu almost caught out Lunin direct from a corner as Edward Iordanescu’s side pushed for a second before the break.

Florinel Coman sent a bobbling shot across Lunin and wide of the far post within seconds of the restart.

Razvan Marin scored Romania’s second goal in their 3-0 Group E victory over Ukraine (Antonio Calanni/AP/PA)

And Romania, who came through qualification unbeaten, increased their lead after 53 minutes when Marin’s shot from distance eluded Lunin’s dive.

It was 3-0 within four minutes when, after Lunin had parried Andrei Ratiu’s searing shot at his near post, Man and Stanciu worked a short corner before the former crossed for Dragus.

Romania goalkeeper Florin Nita made a fine late save from Georgiy Sudakov to preserve his clean sheet.