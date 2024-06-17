At least six dead and dozens missing in Ecuador landslide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least six dead and dozens missing in Ecuador landslide

By Press Association
Residents cross landslide-affected terrain in Banos, Ecuador (Dolores Ochoa/AP)
Residents cross landslide-affected terrain in Banos, Ecuador (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

A landslide surged over a road in central Ecuador on Sunday, killing at least six people and leaving 30 others missing, authorities said as heavy rains pummelled the country and caused rivers to overflow.

The flood of mud and debris plowed down the hillside and hit three cars, two houses and a bus in the Ecuadorian resort city of Banos, the city’s fire department said.

Deputy fire chief Captain Angel Barriga told The Associated Press that rescuers were treating nine injured and had retrieved six bodies from the disaster site, while 30 more people were believed to be trapped by the mud.

The city of Banos, known among tourists as a jumping-off point for adventures in the Amazon jungle, has long been a magnet for travellers exploring Ecuador’s volcanoes and craters. It is about 186km (115 miles) south of the capital, Quito.

Heavy rains have drenched Ecuador and other parts of the region over the past several days, with a landslide killing two children in El Salvador.

Across Ecuador, storms sent a deluge of mud and floodwaters crashing into roads and bridges, severing the main road connecting Ecuador’s highlands to its Amazonian provinces.

Torrential rains caused several Ecuadoran rivers to break their banks. A torrent of water from the Pisque River flooded a popular waterpark north of the capital on Sunday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Emergency workers in Ecuador said several landslides had blocked or swept away streets, slowing rescue efforts as the downpour continued.

The mayor of Banos city, Miguel Guevara, urged residents to steer clear of treacherous roads and said authorities were racing to clear the area along the northern coast to search for more victims.