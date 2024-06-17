Israeli military say they killed 500 Hamas militants during Rafah operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli military say they killed 500 Hamas militants during Rafah operation

By Press Association
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Israel’s military said they have killed more than 500 Hamas militants during the monthlong operation in Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip.

The military said they had identified 20 smuggling tunnels which totalled more than 20km (12.5 miles) and more than 230 tunnel shafts.

The army said 100 of the tunnel shafts were in the Philadelphi corridor, a thin, demilitarised buffer zone along Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Israel has long maintained that Hamas has significant tunnels in the Philadelphi corridor to smuggle weapons from Egypt into Gaza, a claim that Egypt denies. Future control over the Philadelphi corridor will be a major aspect of any ceasefire negotiations.

Hundreds of Palestinians have died during Israel’s operation in Rafah, including at least 45 people who died when a tent encampment located next to what Israel said was a Hamas military building caught fire in May.

Israel acknowledged that deaths were a “tragic mishap” but even its closest allies have expressed outrage at the high toll of civilian deaths in Rafah and across Gaza.

A demonstrator sits on the street in Jerusalem during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government
A demonstrator sits on the street in Jerusalem during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on Monday (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israel insists it adheres to international law even as it faces scrutiny in the world’s top courts, one of which last month demanded that it halt the offensive in Rafah.

US President Joe Biden had issued his strongest warning to Israel over the operation in Rafah, threatening that the US could cut its supply of offensive weapons if Israel carried out a wide-ranging operation.

Thus far, the Biden administration has said that Israel’s military manoeuvres in Rafah do not yet cross their red line.

The military’s figures came as tens of thousands of people who say they have lost faith in Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protested in Jerusalem on Monday, calling for immediate elections and an end to the war in Gaza.

Many Israelis, anguished over the hostages still held in Gaza and the ongoing war, accuse Mr Netanyahu of putting political interests ahead of all else. They accuse the government of having lost control of the eight-month-old war and demand a deal to stop the fighting and return the hostages.

Mr Netanyahu denies the accusations and says he has the country’s best interests in mind.

Later on Monday, Palestinian health officials said nine people had been killed in an Israeli strike in eastern Rafah, a day after the Israeli military pledged new steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid through the area.

Mohammed Daloul, who said he lost three relatives in Monday’s strike, said some of the people killed were merchants who were waiting to pick up deliveries near the Israeli border.

The European Hospital in the nearby city of Khan Younis confirmed the nine deaths.