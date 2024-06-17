Gareth Southgate: England need different match-winners to seal Euro 2024 glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate: England need different match-winners to seal Euro 2024 glory

By Press Association
England manager Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Southgate says England stars will need to step up at different times if they are to win Euro 2024.

This summer’s shot at silverware began with a victory in Gelsenkirchen as Jude Bellingham’s brilliant early header proved enough to beat a robust Serbia side 1-0.

Harry Kane, Phil Foden and, to a lesser extent, Bukayo Saka were quieter than the Real Madrid man, who Southgate said before the tournament could not lead England to Euros glory alone.

The manager reiterated that stance after winning Sunday’s Group C opener as attention turns to Thursday’s match against Denmark in Frankfurt.

Jude Bellingham smiles and celebrates the win over Serbia
Jude Bellingham was the star of the show against Serbia (Adam Davy/PA)

“Not every player can star in every game,” Southgate said. “What’s important is that different people pop up with the moments like Jude did.

“When I go through the history of our big games, there’s always been a different match-winner, a different guy to take the headlines and that’s as it will be if we are going to win a tournament.”

Kane hit his peak at the right time in England’s last two tournaments, failing to score in either group stage before coming up trumps in the knockout phase when scoring six in six.

The 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner was denied a goal against Serbia by a fine save onto the bar after a first half in which he had minimal involvement.

“I thought second half he did an incredible job holding the ball up,” Southgate said of his skipper. “The number of fouls that he won, got his body across well.

“There isn’t space in that front line for everybody to be on the ball in every moment.

“In the first half Bukayo was obviously prominent. Jude was prominent.

“Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Phil had moments, so Harry didn’t get as much of the ball but in the second half his performance was absolutely crucial to us getting the win.”

As the focus moves to Denmark there is sure to be further talk about midfield balance as England look to seal progress with a game to spare.

Alexander-Arnold’s role there with Declan Rice and Bellingham against Serbia continues to be analysed, with the right-back turned midfielder starting well against Serbia but became quieter as the team lost control.

“I think the team in the second half didn’t have the same control,” Southgate said. “I thought physically we had players that needed the game.

“We’ve had a lot of players that hadn’t played 90 minutes for a long time. We expended a lot of energy in that first half. I knew that we would dip.

“And it was a good moment to bring Conor (Gallagher) into the game, who can get up to the ball and provide that bit more defensive solidity at that time.”