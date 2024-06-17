Willy Sagnol urges Georgia players to ‘focus’ ahead of Turkey clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willy Sagnol urges Georgia players to ‘focus’ ahead of Turkey clash

By Press Association
Willy Sagnol insists his players are ready for Georgia’s first ever game at a major tournament (Jane Barlow/PA)
Georgia boss Willy Sagnol urged his players to “focus” as they prepare for their Euro 2024 Group F opener against Turkey in Dortmund.

Sagnol’s side will play at their first ever major international tournament following a penalty shootout victory over Greece in the play-offs in March.

Sagnol admitted his players thought they were dreaming following qualification but are now ready to get down to business for their curtain-raiser on Tuesday.

He told a press conference: “For some players after the March play-offs it has been a bit difficult to get back into their daily routine because they have lots of emotions and they had a feeling they were living a dream but the dream has to stop at some point and they have to focus again.

Georgia face Turkey in Dortmund (Fabian Strauch/AP)

“It’s something we talked about with the players at the start of the camp. At the beginning of the camp it was difficult but now the players are ready for the competition and focus on their performance and their discipline.”

Turkey finished above Croatia and topped their group in qualifying but have failed to win in their last five fixtures heading into the competition.

Turkey have qualified for their third successive European Championships but have failed to get out of the group stage on their two previous occasions and lost all of their games in Euro 2020.

Montella highlighted the strengths that Georgia pose (Moritz Frankenberg/AP)

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella said: “I have studied Georgia very well, it’s a very tough team because they can concede ball possession but they are great in turnovers and are very physical.

“It’s a tough match and I think we will need to be patient, avoid losing ball organisation and to hit at the right moments so I have a lot of respect for this team.

“We need to care about the team, have a responsibility because we represent an important country.”