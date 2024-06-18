Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks to clinch record 18th NBA title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks to clinch record 18th NBA title

By Press Association
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks the ball during the first half (Charles Krupa/AP)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks the ball during the first half (Charles Krupa/AP)

The Boston Celtics clinched a record 18th NBA titles as they sealed a 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Having lost heavily in game four in Dallas, the Celtics made no mistake as they returned to Boston with a convincing 106-88 win.

The win came on the anniversary of the Celtics last title in 2008 and moves them ahead of rivals the Los Angeles Lakers for the most championships.

The Celtics got off to a fast start, taking a 28-18 lead in the first quarter which they had extended to 67-46 by half-time.

The Mavericks cut the gap by two in the third quarter, but the result was not in doubt for much of the final quarter.

“We owed our fans, it’s been a long journey,” said Jayson Tatum, who scored 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and was named the NBA Finals MVP. Jrue Holiday finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds while centre Kristaps Porzingis returned from injury with five points.