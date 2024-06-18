Celine Dion becomes tearful at film premiere after standing ovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Celine Dion becomes tearful at film premiere after standing ovation

By Press Association
Celine Dion attends the Amazon MGM Studios special screening of I Am: Celine Dion (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Celine Dion was handed a tissue on-stage to wipe her eyes at the premiere of her new film, which documents the reality of her stiff person syndrome (SPS) diagnosis.

The music superstar received a standing ovation during the New York screening of I Am: Celine Dion, which is set showcase the lengths the singer has gone to in order to carry on performing despite her rare condition.

“I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my fans in my life,” Dion said on stage, before becoming overwhelmed with emotion in videos posted on social media.

NY Special Screening of “I Am: Celine Dion”
Celine Dion at the special screening (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Thank you to all of you for being part of my journey.

“This movie is my love letter to each of you. I hope to see you all again very, very soon.”

Dion said she felt the presence of her fans in her training which has been as “gift beyond measure”, adding: “Your never ending love and support over all these years has delivered me to this moment.”

The singer, whose best-known hits include My Heart Will Go On, Think Twice and It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, revealed her SPS diagnosis in December 2022 as she cancelled her Courage World Tour.

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that causes progressive muscular stiffness, which can cause spasms so strong that can break ribs and feel like strangulation of the throat, Dion previously said.

NY Special Screening of “I Am: Celine Dion”
Director Irene Taylor, left, and Celine Dion (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, the behind-the-scenes film is set to air on Prime Video on June 25.

During the premiere, Dion said she “wouldn’t be here without the daily love and support from my wonderful children”.

The 56-year-old also said in the film she compares herself to an apple while learning more about her condition.

Speaking to her fans, she said: “I compared myself to an apple from a tree, I don’t want you to wait in line anymore if I don’t have any shining apples for you.

“So a couple of days ago, I saw a message from a fan and it said ‘we’re not here for the apples, we’re here for the tree’.”

Dion has sold more than 250 million albums during her 40-year career, earning five Grammys, two Oscars and the Billboard Music Award lifetime achievement icon award.