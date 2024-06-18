Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for much of north of England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for much of north of England

By Press Association
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning (Peter Byrne/PA)

A warning of thunderstorms and heavy showers has been issued for much of the north of England, despite sunnier weather elsewhere.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning from 11am to 9pm on Tuesday, covering much of Yorkshire, the East Midlands and parts of north-west and north-east England.

They said lightning could damage a few buildings and structures and that short-term loss of power and the flooding of a few homes and businesses was possible.

They said there was a good chance driving conditions “will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus”, and delays to train services were also possible.

The Met Office said showers would develop on Tuesday, becoming heavy with some thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.

They said some will be slow-moving with lightning, hail and heavy rain, and a few places seeing 20mm to 3 mm of rain in one hour.

Much of the rest of the UK is forecast to have dry conditions with sunny spells on Tuesday, with temperatures in London above 20C.

Temperatures so far this month have been a few degrees below their seasonal average, affecting small businesses which rely on tourism or high street foot traffic at the start of summer.

The UK experienced the coolest first 10 days of June since 2020, in contrast to the hottest June on record this time last year, when it was as hot as 32.2C in Lincolnshire and Surrey.