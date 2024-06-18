Golden Globe winning actress Anouk Aimee dies aged 92

French actress Anouk Aimee, winner of a Golden Globe for her starring role in A Man And A Woman by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, has died, her agent said on Tuesday. She was 92.

Aimee’s agent, Sebastien Perrolat, said in an text message to the Associated Press that Aimee died Tuesday morning “surrounded by her loved ones”.

He did not give a cause of death.

Actress Anouk Aimee has died at the age of 92 (Alamy/PA)

Aimee’s daughter, Manuela Papatakis, first announced her death in an Instagram post, saying: “We are extremely sad to announce the departure of my mother Anouk Aimee.”

“I was beside her when she died this morning, at her home in Paris,” she said.

Born in Paris to parents who both worked as actors, Aimee worked with an array of acclaimed directors, including Federico Fellini, Bernardo Bertolucci and Robert Altman.

She won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in 1967, for her role as a widow in a complex romance in A Man And A Woman, alongside French film star Jean-Louis Trintignant, who died in 2022.