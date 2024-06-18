Children missing after Thorpe Park trip found safe in London

Three children missing after visiting Thorpe Park have been found safe in London.

A 14-year-old girl named only as Khandi was with two younger children Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, at the theme park in Surrey on Monday, but the trio were reported missing at 7pm.

Surrey Police said that the trio had travelled from Surrey to Milton Keynes after a planned day out at the park, before they were found in London.

North Surrey Detective Superintendent Trevor Struthers said: “We appreciate the concern that this incident caused, especially given the children’s ages and the fact that they were missing overnight.

“Our officers and staff have worked tirelessly to locate the three of them and we are all relieved that they have been found safe.

“We have received a huge amount of information and support from both the public and the media and we would like to thank everyone who provided information and shared our appeal.”

The trio were caught on CCTV asking shop staff for directions to a nearby train station after leaving the park on Monday afternoon.

Sam Williams, 57, who owns House of Flowers in Chertsey, Surrey, said the teenager with the two younger children seemed responsible and was keeping an eye on them as they looked around the shop.

She told the PA news agency: “The kids seemed fine, not distressed at all. She seemed like a responsible adult, she was watching one of them while they were wandering around the shop, she seemed to care about them.”

Amelia and Malik are siblings, and they know Khandi, police said.