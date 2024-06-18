Children missing after Thorpe Park trip found safe in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children missing after Thorpe Park trip found safe in London

By Press Association
Three children missing after visiting Thorpe Park have been found safe in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Three children missing after visiting Thorpe Park have been found safe in London.

A 14-year-old girl named only as Khandi was with two younger children Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, at the theme park in Surrey on Monday, but the trio were reported missing at 7pm.

Surrey Police said that the trio had travelled from Surrey to Milton Keynes after a planned day out at the park, before they were found in London.

North Surrey Detective Superintendent Trevor Struthers said: “We appreciate the concern that this incident caused, especially given the children’s ages and the fact that they were missing overnight.

“Our officers and staff have worked tirelessly to locate the three of them and we are all relieved that they have been found safe.

“We have received a huge amount of information and support from both the public and the media and we would like to thank everyone who provided information and shared our appeal.”

The trio were caught on CCTV asking shop staff for directions to a nearby train station after leaving the park on Monday afternoon.

Sam Williams, 57, who owns House of Flowers in Chertsey, Surrey, said the teenager with the two younger children seemed responsible and was keeping an eye on them as they looked around the shop.

She told the PA news agency: “The kids seemed fine, not distressed at all. She seemed like a responsible adult, she was watching one of them while they were wandering around the shop, she seemed to care about them.”

Amelia and Malik are siblings, and they know Khandi, police said.