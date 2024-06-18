Astronomers witness ‘sudden awakening’ of massive black hole in far-away galaxy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Astronomers witness ‘sudden awakening’ of massive black hole in far-away galaxy

By Press Association
The galaxy SDSS1335+0728 was found to be emitting much more light at ultraviolet, optical, and infrared wavelengths than before (ESO/M Kornmesser/PA)
The galaxy SDSS1335+0728 was found to be emitting much more light at ultraviolet, optical, and infrared wavelengths than before (ESO/M Kornmesser/PA)

Astronomers believe they may have witnessed a massive black hole wake up and become active in a far-away galaxy.

The cosmic event was first spotted in 2019 when a US telescope detected an “unusual brightness” around 300 million light-years away.

Data showed the “calm” galaxy in the constellation Virgo had mysteriously started to glow.

An international team then tracked this “unprecedented behaviour” and found the galaxy was gradually growing brighter and radiating more light – unlike any other typical event seen before.

They believe the sudden brightness is being caused by a massive black hole waking up at the heart of the galaxy and “feasting” on the surrounding gas.

If the findings are validated in further studies, it would be the first time scientists have observed a black hole becoming active in real time.

Paula Sanchez Seez, an astronomer at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Germany, said: “This behaviour is unprecedented.

“Imagine you’ve been observing a distant galaxy for years, and it always seemed calm and inactive.

“Suddenly, its core starts showing dramatic changes in brightness, unlike any typical events we’ve seen before.”

Massive black holes exist at the centre of most galaxies and can have masses more than 100,000 times that of Sun.

The gravity is so strong in black holes that light cannot escape and the normal laws of physics break down.

For the study, the researchers compared the data from European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) to other Earth-based telescopes.

They found the galaxy, called SDSS1335+0728, to be emitting much more light at ultraviolet, optical, and infrared wavelengths than before.

Lorena Hernandez Garcia, of the Millennium Institute of Astrophysics and the University of Valparaiso in Chile, said: “The most tangible option to explain this phenomenon is that we are seeing how the core of the galaxy is beginning to show activity.

“If so, this would be the first time that we see the activation of a massive black hole in real time.”

The team said their findings, due to be published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, will provide valuable insight into how black holes grow and evolve and help shed light on the fate of Sagittarius A – the massive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way.

But the researchers said follow-up observations are needed to rule out alternative explanations such tidal events, where a star gets too close to a black hole and is torn apart.

Claudio Ricci, an astronomer from the Diego Portales University in Chile, said: “These giant monsters usually are sleeping and not directly visible.

“In the case of SDSS1335+0728, we were able to observe the awakening of the massive black hole, which suddenly started to feast on gas available in its surroundings, becoming very bright.”