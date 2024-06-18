Man arrested over death of 12-year-old as hunt for second suspect continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested over death of 12-year-old as hunt for second suspect continues

By Press Association
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a schoolboy who was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver.

West Midlands Police said officers are continuing to search for Dolars Aleksanders, also 21, after a black BMW, believed to contain four men, struck 12-year-old Keaton Slater in Coventry.

Coventry City fan Keaton was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash in Radford Road at about 4.30pm last Friday.

Police said on Tuesday that a 21-year-old man had been detained at an address in Coventry at about 4am on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody and officers are still appealing for the public’s help in finding Aleksanders, who is also wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Inspector Sam Lewis, of the West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We believe there were four people in the car at the time, and we are working hard to understand their involvement in the night’s tragic events.

“One of those is being treated as a witness, while another has been voluntarily interviewed and released under investigation.

“We believe the man in custody today was also in the car, as was Dolars Alexsanders.

“We continue to support Keaton’s family at this time, and they and the officers have been touched by the huge outpouring of support there has been since Friday.

“Our efforts remain focused on finding and arresting Dolars Alexsanders. I’d ask for anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch with us right away on 999 and do the right thing.”

A BMW vehicle found abandoned on Friday evening in New Arley is being forensically examined.

Anyone with further information is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting log 3407 of June 14.