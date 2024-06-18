Ukrainian refugee, 14, likely fell off sea wall in accidental death- inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ukrainian refugee, 14, likely fell off sea wall in accidental death- inquest

By Press Association
A Ukrainian refugee schoolgirl found unconscious on a Devon beach may have ‘lost’ the edge of a sea wall in the dark before falling to her death (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
A Ukrainian refugee schoolgirl found unconscious on a Devon beach “likely” fell off a sea wall to her death, an inquest concluded.

Albina Yevko, 14, who came to the UK from the war-torn country in April 2022, was reported missing on the evening of March 4 last year and was later found unconscious next to the sea wall on Dawlish beach.

Albina had gone for a walk to the shops at dusk and when she did not return her mother, Inna Yevko, tried calling her numerous times, but she did not answer.

She was airlifted to hospital in Exeter where she died the next morning.

On Tuesday, coroner Alison Longhorn concluded at Exeter and Greater Devon Coroner’s Court that Albina’s death was accidental.

She said: “It is likely that she was walking along the sea wall when she fell off.”

The inquest had heard from senior investigating police officer Becky Davies who said she believed Albina may have “lost” the edge of the wall in the dark and fell, saying she believed suicide was “highly unlikely”.

Ms Davies said the sea wall, which sits between a railway line and the beach, is “well above head height” and had “no barrier, no lighting and no markings as to where the edge was”.

The Devon and Cornwall Police officer added that Albina was found “face down” with a wet front, dry hair and “dishevelled” clothes, believing that she fell while the tide was in.

Network Rail owns the wall, which people use as a coastal path, and it carries out “regular inspection and repair”, the inquest heard.

Robert Warren, Network Rail’s head of route safety, health and environment in the south-west, said that hand railings were considered following a risk assessment of the wall in 2015.

However, Mr Warren said it would be “very difficult to install and maintain”.

He went on: “We found ourselves limited in what we could install there that would actually stand up to the erosion.”

The risk assessment also recommended that signs should be installed informing people of the edge and possible “uneven or slippery” surface.

Asked by Ms Longhorn if signs were checked after this, Mr Warren said: “I don’t believe so.”

Mr Warren agreed that improved lighting or a white line on the wall would have mitigated the risk of Albina’s death.

The inquest heard of seven “fatal incidents” involving people falling from the wall between 1974 and 1996.

Another risk assessment is ongoing, with hand railing, anchorage systems, lighting and signage being considered, the inquest heard.

Mr Warren said: “I think the risk assessment demonstrates how seriously we view the risk under our stewardship.”

Asked if he believes Network Rail did the right thing on ensuring the wall’s safety, he added: “Ultimately, yes.”

A post-mortem examination gave Albina’s cause of death as multiple injuries, which were “in keeping with a fall from height”, the inquest heard.

Albina was born in Ukraine but had been living with her mother at a flat in the seaside town while attending Dawlish College.

Ms Yevko, said in a written statement that her daughter “preferred to be in her own company” but was helpful and caring with others.

She said Albina was “happy” in the UK, had a small group of friends, enjoyed anime and manga books and would often go out for walks at around 6pm.

In a statement issued by police after Albina’s death, Ms Yevko said: “Myself and my family are devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina.

“Nothing can ever replace her in our hearts.”