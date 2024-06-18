Justin Timberlake arrested for ‘driving while intoxicated’ in US, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justin Timberlake arrested for ‘driving while intoxicated’ in US, police say

By Press Association
Police says Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated (Doug Peters/PA)
Police says Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated (Doug Peters/PA)

American singer Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he failed to maintain his lane of travel and pause at a stop sign, police said.

The 43-year-old pop star and actor was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the wealthy village of Sag Harbor in New York, according to Robert Drake, chief of police at Sag Harbor Village Police Department.

Timberlake was held overnight and informed of the criminal charges against him in the morning before being released.

The 96th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel (Doug Peters/PA)

A statement, seen by the PA news agency, said: “On June 18 2024, at 12.37am, Justin R Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.

“A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

“Mr Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment.

“Mr Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18 2024 at 9.30am, where he was released on his own recognisance.”

An officer who stopped him described his eyes as being “bloodshot and glassy” and said a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath”, according to a court document.

“He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers added.

Timberlake was formally charged with a DWI (driving while intoxicated) misdemeanour and his next court date is scheduled for July 26, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The Cry Me A River singer is due to perform two shows in Chicago this week before two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York next week.

He will also travel to cities including Boston, Baltimore, and Cleveland for his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The European leg, which begins in Krakow, Poland on July 26, includes performances in Birmingham and Manchester as well as two dates at The O2 in London this August.

The Grammy-winner, who first found fame as a member of boy band NSYNC, released his latest solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, in March.

On screen he is known for his appearances in films including The Social Network (2010) and Friends With Benefits (2011).

Timberlake’s representatives have been approached for comment.