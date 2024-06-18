No new leads to find parents of three children abandoned in London, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No new leads to find parents of three children abandoned in London, police say

By Press Association
Baby Roman, who was found in 2019, is one of three siblings abandoned by the same parents between 2017 and this year (Metropolitan Police/PA)
There have been no new “significant leads” to discover the parents of three children found abandoned in London since 2017, police have said.

The three siblings – Baby Harry, Baby Roman and Baby Elsa – were found in the same area of east London in 2017, 2019 and 2024 respectively.

A judge ruled earlier this month that the link between the children, established through DNA testing, could be reported.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said their parents remain unidentified and that recent reporting of the case “did not generate any significant new leads”.

Detective Inspector Jamie Humm said: “The investigation to identify the parents of the three babies found abandoned in Newham continues.

“In the most recent case of Baby Elsa, we’ve gathered over 450 hours of CCTV, followed leads from relevant footage and spoken to members of the public alongside many numerous partner agencies and charities.

“The most recent update prompted a small number of calls to police but unfortunately these did not generate any significant new leads. We remain keen to hear from anyone who has information that could help us get some answers for baby Elsa.

“DNA work is also ongoing. We hope this might help understand their potential ancestry.

“This is a hugely complex and time-consuming piece of work that will take time to complete.

Police released images of Baby Harry shortly after he was found in an attempt to find his parents (Metropolitan Police/PA)
“We have also had to be mindful of the sensitivities that exist now all of the children are being cared for. Their welfare, including their privacy, is paramount.

“Colleagues at Newham Council continue to ensure all of their welfare.”

Baby Elsa was believed to be less than an hour old when she was found abandoned in a shopping bag at the junction of Greenway and High Street South in East Ham on January 18 this year.

Her sister, Baby Roman, was found in similar circumstances in a play area off Roman Road, Newham, in late January 2019, as freezing temperatures and snow gripped the capital.

In September 2017, Baby Harry was found wrapped in a white blanket in Balaam Street, Plaistow.

Harry and Roman – not their real names – have since been adopted.

Officers believe a woman seen in the area just before Elsa was found may have vital information.

She was wearing a large, dark-coloured coat with a light-coloured scarf or hood around her neck and was carrying a rucksack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police using the reference CAD 6876/18 Jan.