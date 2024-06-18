Noam Chomsky’s wife says reports of famed linguist’s death are false

Noam Chomsky’s wife says reports that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue.

Valeria Wasserman Chomsky told The Associated Press the claims were false after reports of her husband’s death circulated on social media early on Tuesday.

“No, it is false,” she wrote in an email.

Chomsky, 95, had been admitted to hospital in Brazil, where the couple resides, while recovering from a stroke suffered a year ago, Mrs Chomsky told the AP last week.

But the Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement that Chomsky was discharged on Tuesday to continue his treatment at home.

Both Jacobin and The New Statesman published obituaries for Chomsky, though the former has since changed its headline from “We Remember Noam Chomsky” to “Let’s Celebrate Noam Chomsky”.

The New Statesman took its essay by former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis down altogether.

The Chomskys have had a residence in Brazil since 2015.

Noam Chomsky, known to millions for his criticisms of US foreign policy, taught for decades at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In 2017, he joined the College of Social & Behavioural Sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson.