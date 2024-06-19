Baseball great Willie Mays dies leaving ‘a legacy like no other’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Baseball great Willie Mays dies leaving ‘a legacy like no other’

By Press Association
Willie Mays (AP)
Willie Mays (AP)

Baseball great Willie Mays has died at the age of 93, his family has announced.

A statement from the family issued by his former club the San Francisco Giants said he had “passed away peacefully and among loved ones” on Tuesday.

A 24-time All Star known as the Say Hey Kid, Mays was the oldest living Hall of Famer.

Obit Willie Mays Baseball
San Francisco Giants centre fielder Willie Mays (AP)

Giants chairman Greg Johnson said: “Today we have lost a true legend. In the pantheon of baseball greats, Willie Mays’ combination of tremendous talent, keen intellect, showmanship and boundless joy set him apart.

“He was an inspiration and a hero who will be forever remembered and deeply missed.”

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Mays left “a legacy like no other”.

He said: “His incredible achievements and statistics do not begin to describe the awe that came with watching Willie Mays dominate the game in every way imaginable.”

Mays hit 660 home runs to rank sixth on the all-time list during his 22 Major League seasons, mostly with the Giants in New York and then San Francisco before finishing his career with the New York Mets.

He also won 12 Gold Gloves and his catch in the 1954 World Series against the Cleveland Indians is considered one of the greatest defensive plays in baseball history.

He was named National League rookie of the year in 1951 – after the Giants brought his contract from Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League in 1948 – and was the league’s MVP in 1954 and 1965 after spending two years in the Army.

Elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979, becoming only the ninth player to be voted in during his first year of eligibility, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then president Barack Obama in 2015.

The Sporting News magazine ranked him second to Babe Ruth in its list of the 100 greatest baseball players of the 20th century.