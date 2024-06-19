Biden brands Trump ‘convicted felon’ at Democratic fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden brands Trump ‘convicted felon’ at Democratic fundraiser

By Press Association
President Joe Biden is on a fundraising push ahead of this autumn’s presidential elections (AP)
US President Joe Biden has again taunted Donald Trump as a “convicted felon” during a fundraiser, saying his likely opponent in November’s election is waging an “all-out assault” on the American legal system.

Tuesday’s event with former president Bill Clinton raised eight million dollars (£6.2 million) for Mr Biden’s re-election campaign.

That is part of a roughly 40 million dollar (£31.4 million) sum raised by Mr Biden and his top surrogates over the last five days, according to the campaign.

The vast majority came from Saturday’s glitzy fundraiser with movie stars and former president Barack Obama in Los Angeles that raised more than 30 million dollars (£23.6 million). First lady Jill Biden has also been on her own personal fundraising effort that has brought in 1.5 million dollars (£1.1 million).

Mr Biden and Mr Clinton, who appeared together with Mr Obama at a March fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, headlined Tuesday night’s event, held at the home of former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, a long-time Clinton adviser.

Author John Grisham, Jill Biden and former first lady Hillary Clinton also attended the event in McLean, Virginia.

Mr Biden told a crowd of about 450 that Mr Trump was desperate, and “the threat Trump poses in a second term will be greater than his first”, while referencing the former president’s 34 felony convictions in a New York hush money case.

“For the first time in American history, a former president is a convicted felon,” Mr Biden said, adding: “But, as disturbing as that is, more damning is the all-out assault Trump is making on our system of justice.”

Mr Biden has for weeks personally decried the former president for claiming that the case against him was politically motivated, saying “it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict”.

But Mr Biden’s campaign has launched a 50 million dollar (£39.3 million) ad purchase through to the end of June that includes its first television ad highlighting Mr Trump’s conviction, signalling they see the case as an issue of political strength heading into Election Day.

Before Mr Biden took to the stage, Mr McAuliffe joked that the gathering he helped organise competed with the Hollywood big bucks.

Mr Biden and his wife walk toward their motorcade after exiting the Marine One helicopter at Gordons Pond State Park near Rehoboth Beach
First lady Jill Biden has also taken part in fundraising events for her husband (AP)

“We don’t need all those movie stars and jugglers and singers and farm animals, whatever they got,” Mr McAuliffe said of the Los Angeles event.

He also laughed when declaring to Mr Biden: “When you win again, I am offering myself right now. I will mow the lawn at the White House.”

Hillary Clinton compared herself in 2016 to Cassandra in Greek mythology, who could see the future but was not believed, saying: “That’s how I felt in 2016, when I was raising the alarm about Donald Trump.”

Now, though, she said: “We can all understand how dangerous it would be ever to entrust him and his allies and his enablers to lead our country. He did such tremendous damage.”

Mrs Clinton said it was hard to understand why people who lived through the Covid-19 pandemic and Mr Trump’s presidency could still support the Republican, but “sadly, there are many of our fellow Americans who seem willing to take that risk”.

Joe Biden and Barack Obama share a joke on stage
She also called Mr Trump a “clear and present danger”.

Bill Clinton thanked donors for their money and said of the Biden campaign: “They will do a good job spending it.”

He added of Mr Biden: “I’ve watched him do this job with standards and values and with great impact.”

Last weekend’s Los Angeles event – which also featured actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts in addition to Mr Biden and Mr Obama – was the largest single fundraiser in Democratic Party history.

Mr Biden has ramped up his fundraising as Mr Trump shows signs that he is gaining ground in the money game. For instance, Mr Trump raised 50.5 million dollars (£39.7 million) at an April gathering of major donors at the Florida home of billionaire investor John Paulson.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee say they have raised 141 million dollars (£111 million) in May, padded by tens of millions of dollars in contributions that flowed in after Mr Trump’s guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial.

The Biden campaign has yet to release its May fundraising figures.