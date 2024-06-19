Major rail route blocked by chemical spillage

A major train route was closed due to a chemical spillage.

National Rail Enquiries said the incident near Crewe, which is a key station on the West Coast Main Line, was reported at 5.51am on Wednesday.

The six affected operators were Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Northern and Transport for Wales.

📢 #LNRCLEARED – Most lines reopened at Crewe station. 🟠 Delays will still be in effect whilst we recover the service. ℹ️ Check your train > https://t.co/AfRYDqGDi7📲 Delay Repay > https://t.co/fB555cvXMV https://t.co/gOuxwsxjmr — London Northwestern Railway (@LNRailway) June 19, 2024

London Northwestern Railway told passengers that “due to a chemical spillage near Crewe”, lines were blocked and some services were subject to delay or cancellation.

At 7.34am, National Rail Enquiries said lines had reopened following a safety inspection of the track at Crewe.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.