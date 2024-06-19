US delegation meets Dalai Lama in India – sparking anger from China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US delegation meets Dalai Lama in India – sparking anger from China

By Press Association
The US team spoke to the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader (Leslie Shedd via AP)

A bipartisan US congressional delegation has met the Dalai Lama at his residence in India’s Dharamshala.

The move sparked anger from China, which views the exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism as a dangerous separatist.

The visit came after Washington and Beijing restarted talks after several years of turmoil that began after the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods under the Trump administration.

Relations deteriorated even more following the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising military tensions in the South China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait.

Republican representative Michael McCaul was greeted by the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India (Office of the Dalai Lama via AP)

The high-level delegation, led by Republican representative Michael McCaul and including Democratic former house speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrived at the hillside town, which the Nobel Peace Prize laureate has made his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.

There, they met with officials from the Tibetan government-in-exile, which wants more autonomy for Tibet.

Beijing does not recognise the exiled administration and has not held any dialogue with the representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010.

After meeting the spiritual leader on Wednesday, the seven US members of congress addressed hundreds who had gathered at a monastery just outside the 88-year-old Dalai Lama’s residence, waving American and Tibetan flags.

They told the crowd that a key focus of their visit was to underscore the Resolve Tibet Act, passed by the US congress last week, and aims to encourage dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Chinese officials with the hopes of finding a peaceful resolution between Tibet and Beijing.

The bill should now be sent to the White House to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The bill is “a message to the Chinese government that we have clarity in our thinking and our understanding of this issue of the freedom of Tibet”, Ms Pelosi said, eliciting applause.

An exiled Tibetan was among those celebrating the event (AP)

Mr McCaul, the Republican representative, said the bill reaffirms American support for the Tibetan right to self-determination.

“Just this week our delegation received a letter from the Chinese Communist Party, warning us not to come here… but we did not let the CCP intimidate us for we are here today,” he said, as people cheered.

However, the visit and newly passed bill triggered a swift backlash from Beijing.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, urged Washington not to support Tibetan independence and said the White House “must not sign the bill into law”, or China will take “resolute measures”.

“It’s known by all that the 14th Dalai Lama is not a purely religious figure, but a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion,” Mr Lin added, urging the American side to “have no contact with the Dalai group in any form, and stop sending the wrong signal to the world”.

Democratic former House speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the public after the meeting (AP)

The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he only advocates substantial autonomy and protection for Tibet’s native Buddhist culture.

The Tibetan spiritual leader has a history of engaging with US officials, including meeting American presidents – from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama – except for Donald Trump. He has yet to meet Mr Biden since he took office in 2021.

The Dalai Lama is expected to travel to the US on Thursday for medical treatment on his knees, but it is unclear if he will meet any officials while he is there.

Meanwhile, Beijing has repeatedly asked the US not to interfere with Tibetan affairs and has argued that the people of Tibet have enjoyed social stability and economic growth under its rule.

While India considers Tibet to be part of China, it hosts Tibetan exiles.