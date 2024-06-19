Moose calf trapped in lake rescued as worried mother watches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moose calf trapped in lake rescued as worried mother watches

By Press Association
Spencer Warren is helped by police as he attempted to rescue the trapped calf in Beluga Lake (Spencer Warren via AP)
Spencer Warren is helped by police as he attempted to rescue the trapped calf in Beluga Lake (Spencer Warren via AP)

A baby moose has been rescued from what police described as “a sure demise” after it fell into an Alaskan lake and became trapped between a seaplane a dock.

Tourism company worker Spencer Warren had arrived at work about 6.30am in the US state on Friday to prepare the floatplane for a day trip when he heard what he thought was an odd-sounding bird.

He quickly spotted the moose calf stuck between the floats of the plane and the dock at Beluga Lake in Homer, a Kenai Peninsula community about 220 miles south of Anchorage.

The floats replace the wheels on a plane, allowing it to take off and land on water.

The creature stuck at the plane dock
The creature was rescued from what police said was a ‘sure demise’ (Spencer Warren via AP)

Destination Alaska Adventure Co worker Mr Warren said he immediately thought: “Oh, man, where is mama? I know she’s nearby,” before spotting the calf’s worried mother about 4ft away with another calf.

Mother moose can be dangerously protective of their calves — a photographer was killed by one protecting her young just last month in Homer.

The baby moose tried to get out of the lake, but could not gain a foothold on the top of the metal float with its hooves.

Its wary mother was keeping Mr Warren, the would-be rescuer, from getting too close as it struggled.

“It’s like an ice rink for the moose and its hooves,” Mr Warren said. “So he just kept slipping and slipping and could not get up.”

The calf and its mother after the rescue
The moose calf’s mother licks her after the rescue operation – which could have been potentially life-threatening for rescuers (Spencer Warren via AP)

Mr Warren checked in with his boss, who called Homer police.

One officer eventually positioned his police cruiser between the mother moose and the floatplane to allow another officer and Mr Warren to rescue the calf, police officer Lt Ryan Browning told The Associated Press.

The calf had one leg outstretched across the top of the plane’s float, where it was stuck.

“You know, kind of thankfully, he wasn’t moving so that it made the rescue a little bit easier,” Mr Warren said. “We just lifted him straight out and, put him on the dock there.”

The animal stuck in the dock
Mr Warren found the animal in difficulty after he arrived for work (Spencer Warren via AP)

The exhausted calf splayed out on the pier until an officer helped it stand.

The calf was reunited with its mother and she licked the water off its body – all of which was caught on camera by Mr Warren.

“Anytime you can rescue a little critter, it always makes you feel good,” Lt Browning said.