Jury discharged in trial of aristocrat and partner over baby’s death

By Press Association
The jury has been dismissed in the trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The jury has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts in the trial of aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon over the death of their newborn baby.

The trial of Marten, 37, and Gordon, 50, began at the Old Bailey in January after their daughter Victoria was found dead on an allotment in Brighton, East Sussex, last March.

There had been a high-profile police search for the missing baby which culminated in the couple’s arrests in Brighton last February, with the child found days afterwards.

Mugshots of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were on trial for manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty by wilful neglect and perverting the course of justice (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Marten and Gordon were each charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, causing or allowing the death of a child, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and perverting the course of justice.

The pair denied all counts and went on trial at the Old Bailey on January 25.

Jurors began deliberating on April 30 and have been discharged after more than 72 hours of deliberation.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC gave his “sincere and heartfelt thanks” to jurors for their “truly exceptional” dedication.

“Please do not feel that you have failed in any way,” he said.

The judge gave them the option of lifetime exemption from jury service.

Marten and Gordon may face a retrial.