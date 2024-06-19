Broker told medics wife ‘well’ 30 minutes before 999 call, murder trial hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broker told medics wife ‘well’ 30 minutes before 999 call, murder trial hears

By Press Association
A post-mortem examination indicated Sian Hammond, 46, had been strangled (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)
A post-mortem examination indicated Sian Hammond, 46, had been strangled (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

A mortgage broker accused of murdering his wife at their home told medics he had last seen her alive and well 30 minutes before he called 999, a court has heard.

Prosecutors say Robert Hammond faced a “surging mountain of debt and financial pressures” and had paid his wife Sian’s life insurance policy up to date days before her death.

A post-mortem examination indicated Mrs Hammond had been strangled, prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC earlier told the trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

Hammond, 47, called the ambulance service at 1.50am on October 30 last year and told the operator he had found his 46-year-old wife face down on the bed and not breathing.

He denies the murder of his wife.

Air ambulance doctor Abilius Wong was among the medics who attended the couple’s home in Primes Corner, Histon, Cambridgeshire, arriving in a response vehicle at 2.06am.

Dr Wong told jurors on Wednesday: “According to my memory, he (Hammond) told us he had last seen the patient (Mrs Hammond) well about 30 minutes before the 999 call was made.”

Critical care paramedic Sally Boor, who attended in the car with Dr Wong, was asked by defence barrister Karim Khalil KC if Hammond may “in fact have said 30 to 60 and you noted the first bit and not the second bit”.

She replied that it was “unlikely but possible”.

Ms Boor recalled that during CPR, blood had come up through one of the tubes inserted by medics into Mrs Hammond’s mouth.

Cambridge Crown Court
The trial was being held at Cambridge Crown Court (Chris Radburn/PA)

“It’s not typical for it to happen at such an early stage,” she said, adding: “It normally occurs after 20 to 30 minutes of resuscitation.”

She said she had been told that Mrs Hammond had earlier taken diazepam, that was not her own, “because she was excited and nervous about her daughter coming back from Switzerland later that day”.

Emergency care assistant Carl Clifton, who also attended the scene, was asked by prosecutor Mr Paxton if there was “ever any sign of life”.

“No, there was not,” he said, agreeing that Mrs Hammond was pronounced dead at 2.35am following CPR efforts.

He said that eight medics attended the address to try to save Mrs Hammond.

The trial continues.