Four men guilty of murder after boy fatally shot outside music studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Four men guilty of murder after boy fatally shot outside music studio

By Press Association
Tyler McDermott was killed in April last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Tyler McDermott was killed in April last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Four men have been found guilty of murder after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head with a ball bearing and then stabbed with a machete as he lay defenceless on the ground outside a music studio.

Tyler McDermott was killed in Tottenham, north London, last April 13.

Tyrese Barnett, 20, Leo Reid, 20, Rhys Antwi, 20, and Kalam Bagge, 19, were convicted by a jury, after over 70 hours of deliberation, following an Old Bailey trial.

Barnett was further found guilty of attempted murder.

Alfred Coker, 21, and Damaris McBeth, 20, were charged with murder but acquitted by the jury on Wednesday.

Prosecutor John Price KC told the trial that “tension and hostility” had been brewing between two groups of young people who were all present in the music studio that morning in April.

Tyler and his friends were in one group while Barnett, Reid and the others were in the other, jurors were told.

The events were captured on CCTV footage, Mr Price said: “The man who shot Tyler McDermott in the head is Tyrese Barnett.

“The man who struck him to the lower body with the machete after he had fallen to the ground is Leo Reid.

“They showed they both intended and desired that Tyler McDermott should die.”

Mr Price said Reid had attacked the victim as he lay “stricken and defenceless on the ground”.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Tyler died in hospital the following day.

The two attackers were identified by police and found two days later sitting together at Heathrow Airport with one-way tickets to Jamaica, the court heard.

The CCTV footage showed the gun was fired twice, with the second shot fired at Tyler’s friend, Kamali Lindo, the prosecutor said.

The prosecution did not allege Reid caused Tyler’s death with the machete, but it did help prove he shared guilt for the murder, the court heard.

Barnett, of no fixed address, Reid, of Tulse Hill, south-west London, Antwi, of Prentis Road, south-west London, and Bagge, of Nimrod Road, south-west London, will be sentenced on September 20.

Reid and Antwi pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon ahead of the trial.

Coker, of Bowen Drive, south-east London and McBeth, of The Glade, Croydon, have been cleared.