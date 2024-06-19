Scottie Scheffler brushes off his poor display at the US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottie Scheffler brushes off his poor display at the US Open

By Press Association
World number one Scottie Scheffler hopes to bounce back to form at the Travelers Championship (Peter Byrne/PA)
World number one Scottie Scheffler hopes to bounce back to form at the Travelers Championship (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scottie Scheffler insists he is unruffled by last week’s disappointing showing at the US Open as he prepares to return to action at the Travelers Championship.

The world number one was a strong favourite at Pinehurst last week after claiming his fifth victory of the season at the Memorial Tournament a fortnight ago.

But the 27-year-old finished 14 shots behind winner Bryson DeChambeau after carding his fifth successive over-par round.

Scottie Scheffler reacts after missing a putt on the second hole during the second round of the US Open
Scottie Scheffler lacked spark at Pinehurst (Matt York/AP)

The Masters champion said at a press conference: “Well, I didn’t really think about it very much when I was shooting under par, so I’m probably not going to think about it too much when I’m shooting over par.

“It’s just one of those deals, like when I was playing good and I was able to survive the harder golf courses.

“It’s just kind of (one of) those weird little stats. It’s not like I played that bad and shot over par.”

Scheffler did voice his frustration with the calendar last week, suggesting the scheduling of the Memorial Tournament – one of the PGA Tour’s eight ‘signature’ events – the week before the third major of the year was not ideal.

Since then it has been announced the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament will be moved a week earlier from 2025 to allow greater preparation time for the US Open.

The signature events concept of lucrative, limited-field tournaments is in its first year and was developed in response to the threat of rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Scheffler has generally welcomed the series but expects further tweaks to be made to the format in due course.

He said: “As far as playing multiple weeks in a row, having the ability to play twosomes makes it a lot easier to get guys around the golf course, especially if we’re going to be asked to play numerous weeks in a row with these events.

“As far as the actual on-course product goes I think it’s great to have the best players together as often as you can on our Tour, and how do you make that happen is the biggest question to ask.

“I think as the year goes on into the off-season I think we’ll have a lot more of those discussions to sit back and look at.”

The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut is the last of this year’s signature events.

Reports on the eve of the event have suggested there have been no significant developments in the Tour’s ongoing discussions with the Saudi Public Investment Fund over a potential coming together with LIV.

Scheffler said: “I don’t know if they’re going great or if they’re going poorly. Hopefully they will continue to progress but it’s out of my control, so I’m not too worried about it.”

Scheffler was this week confirmed as one of the United States team for this summer’s Olympics.

He said: “Representing your country is really special and to do it on the Olympic stage is going to be pretty surreal. I’m just excited to go there and experience the Olympics.”