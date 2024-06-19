Kyle Walker: Christian Eriksen’s return from cardiac arrest shows his character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Kyle Walker: Christian Eriksen’s return from cardiac arrest shows his character

By Press Association
Christian Eriksen (centre) scored Denmark’s first goal of Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)
Kyle Walker has praised the character of friend and former team-mate Christian Eriksen after he recovered from near-tragedy at Euro 2020 to represent Denmark three years later.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a group game against Finland in Copenhagen with the game suspended until later in the evening.

With a defibrillator device fitted, Eriksen returned to football with Brentford.

Now at Manchester United, Eriksen’s story came full circle as he scored the only goal for Denmark in their opening draw against Slovenia last week.

Denmark take on England in Frankfurt on Thursday night where Eriksen will come up against a number of familiar faces.

One of them is Walker, the pair having played together at Tottenham between 2013 and 2017.

“He’s fantastic, it is a testament to him,” Manchester City defender Walker said of Eriksen’s comeback.

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen (right) and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker battle for the ball during a Premier League match
“Obviously, us both playing in Manchester for the different clubs we do bump into each other from time to time and have a catch up.

“But for what he’s done and what he’s achieved after the sad incident that happened, it just shows what a character he is and what he possesses really.”

Walker also pinpointed Eriksen’s threat as a reason why England would not be taking Denmark lightly, with Gareth Southgate’s side aware that victory would seal progression into the last 16.

“I don’t think we underestimate any opponent that we play,” he added.

“I think that you have to give them the level of respect that they deserve. Obviously, they’ve got a number of players in the Premier League.

“I played a number of years with Christian Eriksen at Tottenham and in some moments he can produce magic on the drop of the hat.

“We go into the game fully focused and wanting the three points as we did the other night and hopefully we can play a little bit better in the second half and hopefully the nerves have gone a little bit.”