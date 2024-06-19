Drugs for enlarged prostate ‘may protect against common form of dementia’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drugs for enlarged prostate ‘may protect against common form of dementia’

By Press Association
Common prostate drugs could be linked to a lower risk of dementia with Lewy bodies, research suggests (Joe Giddens/PA)
Drugs commonly used to treat enlarged prostate symptoms may also protect against a common form of dementia, scientists believe.

Researchers found men who took terazosin, doxazosin, and alfuzosin were 40% less likely to develop dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) compared with those taking other prostate drugs.

The team said there are no drugs currently available to stop or slow the progressive disorder that affects around 100,000 people in the UK, so these “promising” medicines have the “potential to greatly reduce its effects”.

Jacob Simmering, assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Iowa in the US, said: “These results are exciting because right now there are no drugs to prevent or treat dementia with Lewy bodies, which is the second most common neurodegenerative type of dementia after Alzheimer’s disease.

“If we can determine that an existing drug can offer protection against this debilitating disease, that has the potential to greatly reduce its effects.”

DLB is a progressive disorder that causes memory, thinking and movement problems, as well as issues such as confusion and hallucinations.

It is more common in people over 65 and tends to develop slowly and get gradually worse over several years.

Terazosin, doxazosin, and alfuzosin belong to a class of drugs known as alpha blockers, which help ease urinary symptoms by relaxing the muscles of the bladder and prostate.

Previous research has shown drugs such as terazosin can slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease – another neurodegenerative disorder – by boosting energy production in brain cells.

For the study, published in the journal Neurology, the team looked at health records of more than 643,000 men with no history of DLB who were taking different types of prostate drugs.

The men were followed for an average of three years to see who developed DLB.

The team calculated that for those taking terazosin, doxazosin or alfuzosin, the rate of DLB cases was 5.21 per 10,000 people per year, while for those taking other prostate drugs such as tamsulosin and 5ARIs, the rates were 10.76 per 10,000 and 7.78 per 10,000 respectively.

Prof Simmering said: “More research is needed to follow people over time and determine whether there is a cause-and-effect relationship here, but it is promising to think that these drugs could have a protective effect on this disease that will likely affect a larger number of people as the population ages.”

Commenting on the study, Dr Julia Dudley, head of research strategy at Alzheimer’s Research UK said it was “encouraging to see large studies exploring whether drugs already licensed for other medical conditions could have a protective effect for the diseases that cause dementia”.

She added: “As these drugs have already been shown to be safe for use in people, this could potentially speed up the process of testing in clinical trials.

“It is important to note, however, that this study only looked at whether people developed DLB or not, and future trials would be needed to confirm a causal link between the drug and progression of the disease.

“The study also only included male participants, despite females using the same drugs to treat urinary symptoms, highlighting the need for future research to include wider groups of people.”