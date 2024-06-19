Scotland boost hopes of making it through the group stage with Switzerland draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland boost hopes of making it through the group stage with Switzerland draw

By Press Association
Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring against Switzerland (
Battling Scotland got their Euro 2024 campaign back on track with a tension-filled 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Cologne.

Steve Clarke and the Tartan Army wanted a reaction from the 5-1 Group A defeat by Germany on Friday and the start was certainly an improvement, with midfielder Scott McTominay’s shot in the 13th minute deflected in by Swiss defender Fabian Schar.

However, joy was replaced by despair in the 26th minute when returning Xherdan Shaqiri took advantage of an Anthony Ralston error to level with a world-class finish.

Switzerland players scramble to clear th eball as Scotland players crowd the six-yard box
Scotland went close to a winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Scotland had to work hard to contain Murat Yakin’s side but they did with intensity and determination, although the offside flag saved them twice from conceding, and they almost went ahead again when defender Grant Hanley hit the post in the second half.

Germany beat Hungary 2-0 earlier in the day and are on six points, Switzerland are on four with Scotland on one ahead of the final game against bottom side Hungary on Sunday as they look to qualify for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

Clarke knew he had to get something from the game and he made one enforced change with centre-back Hanley in for the banned Ryan Porteous, while midfielder Billy Gilmour came in for Ryan Christie.

Winning two corners in three minutes provided instant encouragement for the Scots, who took the lead after a swift counter.

After the ball had been cleared from the Scotland penalty area, Gilmour set captain Andy Robertson free, he played in Callum McGregor and when the midfielder set up McTominay, he fired a shot at goal which Newcastle defender Schar diverted past his goalkeeper Yann Sommer, sparking mayhem among the Scotland supporters in the stands.

Switzerland steadied and began to probe, keeping Clarke’s side at full stretch.

However, it was a horror mistake by Ralston which led to the equaliser, his blind pass going straight to Shaqiri whose first-time drive from distance flew past diving keeper Angus Gunn.

As the Scots reeled from the set-back, Gunn made a fine save from Dan Ndoye’s curling shot from close range. From the resultant corner, the Bologna striker rounded the Norwich number one and put the ball in the net but was ruled offside.

Xherdan Shaqiri slides on his knees to celebrate his equaliser
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his equaliser (Andrew Milligan/PA)

At the other end, Scotland striker Che Adams almost slipped a shot past Sommer at his near post from a McTominay corner before Gunn made a good save from a Granit Xhaka strike moments later.

Scotland began the second half with enough determination but the Swiss still looked more fluid and inventive and in the 56th minute Gunn saved a tame effort from Ruben Vargas before Ndoye missed the target with a great chance, after getting past Kieran Tierney.

The Scotland defender went off on a stretcher after injuring himself in the challenge, replaced by Scott McKenna, with Shaqiri making way for Breel Embolo.

There was still life in Scotland offensively.

In the 67th minute Hanley headed an in-swinging Robertson free-kick against the post from six yards before Switzerland scrambled the ball clear.

The match was poised.

Grant Hanley's header hits the post as Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer watches on unmoved
Grant Hanley’s header came back off a post (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kenny McLean came on for Gilmour with 11 minutes remaining before McTominay had a drive blocked inside the box.

Then, after Adams had conceded possession, Embolo raced clear to dink the ball past Gunn but again the offside flag drew sighs of relief from anyone in dark blue.

It was breathless football.

Switzerland substitute Zeki Amdouni headed wide from six yards in the 90th minute and then Manuel Akanji denied McTominay a tap-in at the other end.

But neither side could find the winner and Scotland’s Euro 2024 future will be decided on matchday three against the pointless Hungarians.