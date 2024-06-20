Putin arrives in Vietnam to strengthen ties as Russia’s isolation deepens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin arrives in Vietnam to strengthen ties as Russia’s isolation deepens

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Minh Hoang/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to strengthen ties with long-time partner Vietnam on a state visit on Thursday that comes as Moscow faces growing international isolation because of its military actions in Ukraine.

Upon his arrival, Mr Putin was greeted by dignitaries, and soldiers in white dress uniforms stood at attention.

He arrived from North Korea, where he and leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement that pledges mutual aid in the event of war.

The strategic pact, which could mark the strongest connection between Moscow and Pyongyang since the end of the Cold War, comes as both face escalating standoffs with the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, shakes hands with Vietnamese officials (Nikita Orlov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

In Hanoi, the Russian leader is scheduled to meet Vietnam’s most powerful politician, Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the new President To Lam and other officials. The trip has resulted in a sharp rebuke from the US embassy in the country.

Much has changed since Mr Putin’s last visit to Vietnam in 2017. Russia now faces a raft of US-led sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. In 2023, the International Criminal Court in Hague issued an arrest warrant for Mr Putin for war crimes. The Kremlin rejected it as “null and void,” stressing that Moscow does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction.

The US and its allies have expressed growing concerns over a possible arms arrangement in which Pyongyang provides Moscow with badly needed munitions for its use in Ukraine, in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile program.

Both countries deny accusations of weapons transfers, which would violate multiple UN Security Council sanctions that Russia previously endorsed.

Hanoi and Moscow have had diplomatic relations since 1950 and this year marks the 30th anniversary of a treaty establishing “friendly relations” between Vietnam and Russia.

Evidence of this long relationship and its influence can be seen in Vietnamese cities like the capital, where the many Soviet-style apartment blocks are now dwarfed by skyscrapers and a statue of Vladimir Lenin, the founder of the Soviet Union, stands in a park where kids skateboard every evening.

Many of the Communist Party’s top leaders in Vietnam, including party chief Mr Trong, studied in Soviet universities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (AP Photo/Minh Hoang)

In an article written for Nhan Dan, the official newspaper of Vietnam’s Communist Party, Mr Putin vowed to deepen the ties between Moscow and Hanoi and hailed Vietnam as a “strong supporter of a fair world order based on international law, on the principles of equality of all states and non-interference in their domestic affairs”.

He also thanked “Vietnamese friends for their balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis” in the article released by the Kremlin.

Vietnam’s policy of “bamboo diplomacy” — a phrase coined by Mr Trong referring to the flexibility of the bamboo plant, which bends but does not break in the shifting headwinds of global geopolitics – is being increasingly tested.

A manufacturing powerhouse and an increasingly important player in global supply chains, Vietnam played host to both US President Joe Biden and the leader of rival China, Xi Jinping, in 2023.

Vietnam has remained neutral on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But neutrality is getting trickier, with the US Embassy in Hanoi criticising Mr Putin’s visit, saying that “no country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and otherwise allow him to normalise his atrocities.”

If Mr Putin is allowed to travel freely it “could normalise Russia’s blatant violations of international law,” the statement said.

Bilateral trade between Russia and Vietnam was at 3.6 billion dollars (£1.8 billion) in 2023, compared to 171 billion dollars (£89.6 billion) with China and 111 billion dollars (£58.2 billion) with America.

Since the early 2000s, Russia accounted for around 80% of Vietnam’s arms imports. This has been declining over the years due to Vietnamese attempts to diversify its supplies.