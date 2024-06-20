Former OpenAI chief scientist launches own AI company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former OpenAI chief scientist launches own AI company

By Press Association
Ilya Sutskever is launching Safe Superintelligence (Tim Goode/PA)
Ilya Sutskever is launching Safe Superintelligence (Tim Goode/PA)

The former chief scientist and co-founder of OpenAI has announced the launch of his own artificial intelligence (AI) company, which he said would focus on safety.

Ilya Sutskever said he was launching Safe Superintelligence and that building safe AI was “our mission, our name, and our entire product roadmap”.

In a launch statement on the new company’s website, the firm said it would approach “safety and capabilities in tandem” as “technical problems to be solved” and to “advance capabilities as fast as possible while making sure our safety always remains ahead”.

Some critics have raised concerns that major tech and AI firms are too focused on reaping the commercial benefits of the emerging technology, and are neglecting safety principles in the process – an issue raised in recent months by several former OpenAI staff members when announcing they were leaving the company.

Elon Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, has also accused the company of abandoning its original mission to develop open-source AI to focus on commercial gain.

In what appeared to be a direct response to those concerns, Safe Superintelligence’s launch statement said: “Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures.”

Mr Sutskever was involved in the high-profile attempt to oust Sam Altman as OpenAI chief executive last year, and was removed from the company’s board following Mr Altman’s swift return before leaving the company in May this year.

He has been joined at Safe Superintelligence by former OpenAI researcher Daniel Levy and former Apple AI lead Daniel Gross – both are named as co-founders at the new firm, which has offices in California and Tel Aviv, Israel.

The trio said the company was “the world’s first straight-shot SSI (safe superintelligence) lab, with one goal and one product: a safe superintelligence”, calling it the “most important technical problem of our time”.