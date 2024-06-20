Hats off to racegoers as Royal Ascot hosts Ladies’ Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hats off to racegoers as Royal Ascot hosts Ladies’ Day

By Press Association
Racegoers put on the style on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire (Yui Mok/PA)
Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot saw weird and wacky hats on display as racegoers added a touch of fun ahead of the action on the turf.

The middle of racing week is a chance for punters to up the ante in the fashion stakes and put on a display of colour and creativity.

One racegoer had a replica owl, with its wings spread, as a hat while another wore a wide-brimmed lattice design she peered through, and one woman had a collection of children’s toys on a faux grassy bank as headwear.

Woman with pink hair and green faux grass hat
Hats featured weird and wonderful designs such as a faux grass and toys creation (John Walton/PA)

Gemma Mattison, 41, from Birmingham had a large red rose as a hat and said she wanted to make a statement on Ladies’ Day.

She said: “I always have a classic look when I come to Royal Ascot but this time I thought I’d go all out – it’s now or never. So I’ve come as an English rose.”

Milliner Vivienne Jenner was wearing the large-brimmed lattice hat she designed and made: “It’s very lightweight as its made from wire work and the flowers are made of feathers, so it’s very easy to wear.”

Women in hats at Ascot Racecourse
Ladies’ Day is a chance for racegoers to show off their creative side (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She joked: “I can just bash everyone out of the way.”

The King and Queen are expected during the third day of Royal Ascot and will be presenting trophies to the winners in the feature race of the week, the Gold Cup.

The couple, who took on Queen Elizabeth II’s racing horses, have a thoroughbred entered in the King George V Stakes and will be hoping for their first Royal Ascot win of 2024.

Members of Royal Ascot staff in top hats and tailcoats from behind
Members of staff arrive for day three of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Among the celebrities presenting prizes are actress Celia Imrie, Blackadder star Tim McInnerny and property expert and TV presenter Sarah Beeny.

Other members of the monarchy due in the royal box include the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, alongside Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and son-in-law Mike Tindall.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have also been invited as have Princess Margaret’s children, the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto.