Ship found off Israeli coast could shed light on ancient navigation skills

By Press Association
Jacob Sharvit, left, and Dr Karnit Bahartan examine the ancient jars that were carried on the world’s oldest known deep-sea ship (Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority via AP)
A company drilling for natural gas off the coast of northern Israel discovered a 3,300-year-old ship and its cargo – one of the oldest known examples of a ship sailing far from land, the Israel Antiquities Authority said.

The discovery of the late Bronze Age ship so far out at sea indicates that the navigation abilities of ancient seafarers were more advanced than previously thought because they could travel without a line of sight to land, the IAA said.

The great depth at which the ship was found means it has been left undisturbed by waves, currents or fishermen over the millennia, offering greater potential for research, it said.

“The discovery of this boat now changes our entire understanding of ancient mariner abilities. It is the very first to be found at such a great distance with no line of sight to any landmass,” said Jacob Sharvit, head of the IAA marine unit, adding that two similar ships from the same era had been discovered previously, but only close to shore.

A jar is retrieved
A Canaanite jar was retrieved by a robot from a depth of 1.1 miles under the sea (Energean/ Israel Antiquities Authority via AP)

Mr Sharvit said the assumption by researchers until now has been that trade during that era was conducted by boats sailing close to the shore, keeping an eye on land while moving from port to port.

He said the newly discovered boat’s sailors probably used the Sun and the stars to find their way.

The wooden ship sank about 55 miles off Israel’s Mediterranean coast and was discovered at a depth of 1,800 metres by Energean, a natural gas company which operates a number of deep-sea natural gas fields in Israel’s territorial waters.

In its work, Energean said it uses a submersible robot to scour the sea floor.

The control room of the Energean Star ship
The control room of the Energean Star ship (Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority via AP)

About a year ago, it came across the ship buried under the muddy bottom, nestled under hundreds of jugs that were thousands of years old.

The boat and its cargo were fully intact, the IAA said, adding that the vessel appeared to have sunk either in a storm or after coming under attack by pirates.

The ship for now is not being retrieved.

Energean worked with the IAA to retrieve two of the jugs, which were likely used for carrying oil, wine or fruit, and bring them to the surface for research.

The IAA identified the jugs as Canaanite, a people who resided in the lands abutting the eastern Mediterranean.