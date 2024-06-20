Woman admits manslaughter of mobility scooter user in Stroud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman admits manslaughter of mobility scooter user in Stroud

By Press Association
Kimberley Hawkins (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
A woman has admitted the manslaughter of a mobility scooter user.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to killing Neil Shadwick during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Shadwick, 63, died following an incident in the car park of a Tesco superstore on Stratford Road, Stroud, on January 22 last year.

He was found unresponsive in the car park and without his mobility scooter, which he used as his mode of transport. He died in hospital the same day.

Hawkins appeared via video link from prison to the hearing at Bristol Crown Court, where she spoke to confirm her name and reply “guilty” when the charge was read to her.

A mug shot of Kimberley Hawkins
Kimberley Hawkins pleaded guilty to killing Neil Shadwick (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, adjourned the case for sentencing on a date to be fixed.

He told Hawkins: “Ms Hawkins, we need to obtain more information before a decision is made as to what sentences should be passed on you for these offences.

“That will include the probation service wanting to speak with you to prepare a report to advise me about what their assessment of you and your past and potential is.

“It will also enable any other matters to be got by your lawyers to present to me in mitigation.

“The prosecution will need time to submit any statements of family members of Neil Shadwick to express and explain the impact upon them of his death.

“The matter will be listed before me to sentence you. We can’t fix the date yet. It is going to be in August.

“You are going to be remanded in custody in the meantime.”

Mary Cowe appeared for the prosecution, while Sarah Jenkins represented Hawkins.

Hawkins previously admitted charges of aggravated vehicle taking, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to the incident, in April 2023.

Mr Shadwick was found unresponsive in the Tesco car park shortly before 6am on January 22 last year and taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where he died later that day.

Detectives established that Hawkins drove away from the scene on Mr Shadwick’s mobility scooter, leaving him behind in sub-zero temperatures.

A member of the public later found the abandoned scooter on Bisley Old Road in Stroud, shortly before 8am on the same day.

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, from Gloucestershire Police, said: “Hawkins’s sickening actions had tragically fatal consequences for a man whom she knew full well to be extremely vulnerable.

“I welcome her guilty plea, which has meant that Mr Shadwick’s family at least have not had to endure a lengthy trial in court.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time.”