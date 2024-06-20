Police chief did not ‘engage in campaign of dishonesty’, misconduct panel told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police chief did not ‘engage in campaign of dishonesty’, misconduct panel told

By Press Association
Suspended chief constable Nick Adderley did not attend Thursday’s hearing (Jacob King/PA)
A suspended chief constable who is accused of lying about his naval service is of good character and did not “engage in a campaign of dishonesty”, his barrister has said.

Nick Adderley, of Northamptonshire Police, did not “deliberately set out to deceive”, Matthew Holdcroft told the senior officer’s misconduct hearing on Thursday in Mr Adderley’s absence.

He has been accused by John Beggs KC, representing the Office of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, of “a long-term, sustained, mendacious deceit”, including that he exaggerated his rank, length of service and naval achievements, including implying that he served in the Falklands War, despite being 15 when the conflict broke out in 1982.

The hearing was previously told Mr Adderley had lied on his CV and application form when applying for the Northamptonshire job by claiming he served in the Royal Navy for 10 years when he had served for only two, had attended the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College, despite his application being rejected, and that he had been a military negotiator in Haiti, when he had never been to the country.

He was also accused of failing to correct inaccurate newspaper articles about his naval career.

Mr Holdcroft said an allegation of dishonesty against Mr Adderley would be “career ending” but that the evidence put forward by Mr Beggs was “lacking”.

He said: “There is no evidence that any information in those media articles came from Mr Adderley.

“If Mr Adderley were setting out to deliberately deceive, surely he would take the sort of care that Mr Beggs suggests he did when preparing that deceit.

“No careful liar would be setting themselves up to fail as that (CV) would.

“Actually, when you look at the evidence, it doesn’t suggest a fleet-of-foot chief constable adjusting dates in his head, but does suggest somebody who was sloppy, who didn’t pay proper attention and didn’t do the proper research he accepts he should have done.”

Mr Beggs said the accusations against Mr Adderley were not “one or two fleeting lies, but sustained mendacity over a lengthy period and for personal aggrandisement”.

Addressing Callum Cowx, the legally qualified chair of the panel who was previously accused by Mr Holdcroft of holding bias against Mr Adderley, Mr Beggs said: “If the facts fall substantially the way the authority invites, it is plainly gross misconduct.

“At a number of junctures over a number of months, you have been personally attacked as being biased. The appropriate authority rejects that.

“There is another insidious reason for those attacks – to cowe you, to intimidate you.

“It falls to me to say that you rejected those attacks with proper reasons, so please do not be distracted from the evidence.

“We suggest, not with any glee, that a fair and calm analysis of the evidence, joining the dots, leads this panel to what is undoubtedly a very unhappy conclusion – that this now chief constable has deliberately and sustainedly advanced a false narrative or legend about his naval career.”

The panel has retired to consider its position and the hearing continues on Friday.