Spain beat Italy to secure place in last 16 of Euro 2024

By Press Association
Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori turned into his own net as Spain beat Italy (Nick Potts/PA)
Spain clinched a spot in the last 16 at Euro 2024 with a 1-0 victory over holders Italy in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday.

An own goal from Riccardo Calafiori 10 minutes into the second half was all that separated the sides in terms of the scoreline but it was the least the Spanish deserved from a game they completely dominated.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma defied Spain, who also hit the bar, on numerous occasions but could not prevent Calafiori turning into his own net after a dangerous run by Nico Williams.

Spain’s victory gave them an unassailable lead over Italy at the top of Group B after two wins from two games.

England’s laboured progress towards the knockout stages continued as they produced a lacklustre performance in a frustrating 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt.

England’s Harry Kane scores their goal in their Euro 2024 match against Denmark in Frankfurt
England were unable to hold on after Harry Kane gave them the lead against Bradley Collyer/PA)

Harry Kane pounced from close range to give Gareth Southgate’s side the lead but they were pegged back by a fine long-range strike from Morten Hjulmand before the interval.

England went close again when Phil Foden hit the post but the Danes dominated, leaving the Three Lions to settle for a draw that edges them closer to qualification and maintains a two-point lead in Group C.

The other match in the group between Slovenia and Serbia also ended 1-1 after a dramatic finish in Munich.

Serbia’s Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring his side's equaliser against Slovenia
Luka Jovic snatched a last-gasp draw for Serbia (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Slovenia looked on course to claim their first victory at a Euros tournament after full-back Zan Karnicnik struck with 20 minutes remaining.

But Serbia fought to the end and snatched a point that keeps their hopes alive through Luka Jovic five minutes into stoppage time.