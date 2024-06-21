What the papers say – June 21 By Press Association June 21 2024, 1:24am June 21 2024, 1:24am Share What the papers say – June 21 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/5017395/what-the-papers-say-june-21/ Copy Link What the papers say – June 21 (PA) Headaches for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers with bets on the General Election date taking centre stage. The Independent, the i and the Daily Mirror all report on the investigation into a spike in bets. INDEPENDENT: All bets off on trust in Tories #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6u3bF19yaJ— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024 I: Betting farce derails Tory campaign amid fears that more names will emerge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ONmVrlhopU— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024 MIRROR: What are the odds on that? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sfB5p2nUl4— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024 The Metro and the Financial Times both lead on the “flurry of bets” before Rishi Sunak announced the election date. METRO: What a flutter shambles #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GP2dXTtvEH— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024 FT UK: Flurry of bets on July election placed in run-up to Sunak’s announcement #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7C9MiEnqwj— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024 The Times leads on Mr Sunak’s vow to cast out Tories involved in any poll betting. THE TIMES: Sunak bows to boot out Tories over poll betting #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KMCmT99QA4— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024 The Guardian reports on another headache for the Prime Minister after a former Tory minister has revealed he intends to vote Labour at the upcoming election. THE GUARDIAN: New blow for PM as former Tory minister says he will vote Labour #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DhvTaTaBLy— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024 The Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph both lead on Sir Keir Starmer saying former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better prime minister than Boris Johnson. MAIL: CORBYN would have been better PM than Boris, Keir claims #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/X3GzzMnJT5— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024 TELEGRAPH: Starmer: Corbyn better than Johnson as PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FyyR4tBWDb— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024 The Daily Express splashes with an image of baby Dexter Newton, whose future has been made much brighter thanks to an NHS drug made available after a five-year campaign by the paper. EXPRESS: Thank you…you’ve saved our son’s life #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ovP6LEsXQv— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024 And the Daily Star leads on Gary Lineker’s harsh words to Frank Lampard about his bald patch. STAR: Here wig go! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CbWgK1aOfn— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024