South Korean troops fire more warning shots at border

South Korea’s military said it had fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who temporarily crossed the rivals’ land border for the third time this month.

Meanwhile, an activists’ group said it flew more balloons carrying propaganda leaflets toward North Korea, continuing a campaign that has aggravated animosities between the rivals and prompted a resumption of Cold War-style psychological warfare along their border.

The intrusions are likely related to the large number of troops North Korea has been deploying in frontline areas to fortify their side of the border, possibly to prevent civilians and soldiers from defecting to the South, as Pyongyang’s leadership continues to tighten its grip over the population.

South Korea has recently retaliated for North Korea’s trash-carrying balloon launches with propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts at border areas (South Korea Defence Ministry via AP, File)

The South Korean civilian activists, led by North Korean defector Park Sang-hak, said it floated 20 balloons attached with 300,000 propaganda leaflets, 5,000 USB sticks with South Korean pop songs and TV dramas, and 3,000 US dollar bills from the South Korean border town of Paju on Thursday night.

Analysts say Pyongyang resents such material and fears it could demoralise frontline troops and residents and weaken leader Kim Jong Un’s grip on power.

After previous leafletting by Mr Park’s group and other South Korean activists, North Korea launched more than 1,000 balloons that dropped rubbish in South Korea, smashing roof tiles and windows and causing other property damage.

In retaliation for the trash balloons, South Korea resumed anti-North Korea propaganda broadcasts with military loudspeakers installed at the border for the first time in years, to which Pyongyang warned that Seoul was “creating a prelude to a very dangerous situation.”

Tensions between the Koreas are at their highest in years as Mr Kim accelerates his nuclear weapons and missile development and attempts to strengthen his regional footing by aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a standoff against the US-led West.