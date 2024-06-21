Kate declares ‘We all love you so much!’ as William celebrates 42nd birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate declares ‘We all love you so much!’ as William celebrates 42nd birthday

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales paid a loving tribute to her husband as he celebrates his 42nd birthday (Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace/PA)
The Princess of Wales paid a loving tribute to her husband as he celebrates his 42nd birthday (Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace/PA)

The Princess of Wales said “we all love you so much” in a personal message to the Prince of Wales on his 42nd birthday.

Kate said “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx” in a post on social media on Friday morning.

A photo of William and their three children jumping in the air and holding hands, taken by Kate last month in Norfolk, was posted alongside the message.

It came the morning after William, president of the FA, was pictured alongside Denmark’s King Frederick as England drew 1-1 with Denmark in Frankfurt, Germany, in their second match of Euro 2024.

On Wednesday, William joined Kate’s parents at Royal Ascot along with a host of royals including the Queen.

The Prince and Princess and Wales with their children on the balcony at Buckingham Palace
The family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace last weekend during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)

William has faced a challenging 12 months with both Kate and his father the King diagnosed with cancer.

His birthday comes amid speculation the future King supports his father’s slimmed-down approach to the monarchy and that William may not want his younger children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to be working royals.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reported a friend of William told him: “When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won’t be inviting anyone else to become working royals.

“It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals.”

Prince George, 10, is a future king, but third in line Charlotte, nine, and fourth in line Louis, six, are spares to the heir and therefore are not expected to ever reign as monarch.

The Prince of Wales smiling while dressed in Order of the Garter hat and robes
The Prince of Wales during the Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on Monday (Isabelle Infantes/PA)

Kate returned briefly to the public limelight at Trooping the Colour last weekend with William and their three children.

But in a personal message, the princess revealed that although she is making good progress, she is “not out of the woods yet”.

Kate told how she has good days and bad days and is facing a few more months of chemotherapy.

She first announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer in a video message in March.

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on June 21, 1982.

He weighed 7lb 1.5oz and was the first-born son of the King and Diana, Princess of Wales.