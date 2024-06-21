William’s message to Rob Burrow’s family ‘something we will treasure forever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William’s message to Rob Burrow’s family ‘something we will treasure forever’

By Press Association
William met Burrow, his wife Lindsey and their children at Headingley in January (Phil Noble/PA)
William met Burrow, his wife Lindsey and their children at Headingley in January (Phil Noble/PA)

The Prince of Wales sent a personal message to Rob Burrow’s family after his death, which the former rugby league player’s wife has described as “heartwarming and sincere” and “something that we will treasure as a family forever”.

Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) barely two years after ending his stellar playing career, but refused to give up the fight and threw himself into a campaign to raise awareness of the condition and help raise funds to find a cure.

He died earlier this month at the age of 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with the degenerative disease, and is survived by his wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson.

headshots of Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey
Rob Burrow and Lindsey Burrow before the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May (Danny Lawson/PA)

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Mrs Burrow said it was “really overwhelming” to see the support and tributes pour in after her husband’s death, but highlighted a personal message from William as one that “really sticks out”.

She told the programme: “One that really sticks out, the one that is so special to me, was a message, a personal message, as a parent, from his royal highness the Prince of Wales.

“That was really heartwarming, really sincere, and that’s something that we will treasure as a family forever.”

William met Burrow, and his former teammate Kevin Sinfield, at Headingley, Leeds, in January, where the prince surprised them by making them CBEs for services to MND awareness.

Recalling that day, Mrs Burrow described William as “a really genuine, sincere future king”.

“That’s again a day that we’ll remember and treasure forever and to get that message from Prince William has given us a lot of comfort and will always have a special place in my heart,” she told BBC Breakfast.

At the time, Sinfield had raised more than £15 million since his friend was diagnosed with MND.

Scarves and flowers on the ground as tributes to Rob Burrow
Tributes for the former Leeds Rhinos player (John Walton/PA)

William told Burrow at Headingley: “The most amount of thank yous and congratulations for all the inspirational work you’ve done Rob, you’ve been amazing and everyone’s so proud of you.

“We’ve been following your case and all the money you’ve been raising, and you’re changing people’s lives with MND.”

After being described by the prince as an inspiration to the MND community, Burrow said: “I can honestly say that I never set out to be an inspiration, I just wanted to try and help other people in a similar situation to me.

“I’m just trying to live my best life with the cards that I’ve been dealt.”

He added: “I wouldn’t be here without the love and support of my wife Lindsey. She is stronger than any rugby player I ever played against.”

Mrs Burrow also spoke about her husband’s enduring humour and positivity when asked by BBC Breakfast about his final message.

Head and shoulders shot of Rob Burrow
Rob Burrow had motor neurone disease (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In it, he said: “I hope one day we find a cure and live in a world free of MND. By the time that you watch this I will no longer be here.

“Rob Burrow over and out.”

Mrs Burrow said: “That was just Rob. He was positive, he was humorous, he was funny and that was his just way of leaving a stamp on the world.”

She added that the message “teaches us all to live in the moment, to be brave” and said Burrow “lived by every word”.

Mrs Burrow became emotional when speaking about the messages her husband left their children on his eye-gaze machine, that she has yet to listen to.

“I know Rob has left messages on there for the children,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“At the minute it’s too raw to do that, to go and look through machines, but there are birthday messages on there, there are messages for the children in the future.”

She said her husband will “give me the strength” to eventually listen to and share those “important” messages.

The programme heard that Burrow and his wife wanted to use the time they had, from when he was diagnosed with MND, to make memories for their children.

Mrs Burrow said they did that, adding: “Rob was always such a family man, as I say in every sense of the word, he idolised his children and it was really important to us that we made those happy memories and we spent that time together.

“But Rob was such a devoted dad that he would come home from training early just to be with the children and that was just Rob.

“And that’s the hard part for me, that’s what MND has taken away, it’s robbed the children of a dad and that’s really hard.”

She denied getting angry about that, and said what happened to Burrow was down to “bad luck”.

She told the programme: “We can’t change that, what’s happened, and when I spoke to Rob and he said he wouldn’t change his life, you know, there was nothing that he would change, and that’s really comforting to know that he had an incredible life and achieved so much.”

She said she was proud of her husband who had given “so many people hope” and “made the world a better place to be”.