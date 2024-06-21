Alleged rape of Jewish girl sends shockwaves throughout France

The alleged rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in a suspected antisemitic attack has sent shockwaves throughout France, and thrust concerns about antisemitism to the forefront of campaigning for the country’s legislative elections.

The anti-immigration National Rally party, which has tried to shed historical links to antisemitism, is leading in pre-election polling and has its first real chance of forming a government, if it comes out on top of the two-round elections that end on July 7.

It would be the first far-right force to lead a French government since the Nazi occupation.

Far-left figures, meanwhile, have faced accusations of antisemitism linked to their response to Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing war.

Concerns came to the fore after two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb were charged this week with raping a 12-year-old girl and religiously-motivated violence, according to prosecutors.

Lawyer and Jewish leader Elie Korchia told French broadcaster BFM that the girl is Jewish and that the word “Palestine” was mentioned during the attack.

Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday evening around the Bastille monument in Paris to protest against antisemitism, in the second straight night of demonstrations.

France has the largest Jewish population in Europe, but given the Nazi occupation during the Second World War, antisemitic acts today open old scars. France also has the largest Muslim population in western Europe, and anti-Muslim acts have risen in recent years.

Politicians from all sides were quick to comment on the attack, notably after a surge in antisemitic acts in France since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X that the girl was “raped because she’s Jewish”, while French President Emmanuel Macron called on schools to hold a “discussion hour” on racism and antisemitism.

The alleged rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in a suspected antisemitic attack has sent shockwaves throughout France (AP)

Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, said that if elected he would “fight the antisemitism that has been plaguing France since October 7”.

In the wake of reports of the attack, Mr Bardella announced that his party was withdrawing support for one of its candidates over an antisemitic message on social media posted in 2018.

His predecessor as party president and the National Rally’s 2022 presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen, accused the “extreme left” of “stigmatisation of Jews” and of “instrumentalising” the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon denounced “antisemitic racism”, though the France Unbowed party which he formerly led has itself faced accusations of antisemitism linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

Arie Alimi, lawyer and vice-president of the League of Human Rights, called for a united front against the far right.

“For some time now there is an awareness that there is antisemitism also on the left and that we need to address it,” he said during Thursday’s demonstration.

“Today it’s the camp of the left, of progressives that is gathered with all people who are worried by antisemitism and all kinds of racism in France, in a particular political moment with a far right that could possibly come to power.”

Although the alleged rape has heightened tensions regarding antisemitism in France before the June 30 and July 7 two-round parliamentary election, it is far from a new issue in French politics.

More than 180,000 people across France, marched in November to protest rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Along with then-prime minister Elisabeth Borne and representatives of several other parties, Ms Le Pen attended the march amid fierce criticism that her once-pariah National Rally party had failed to shake off its antisemitic heritage despite growing political legitimacy.

Ms Borne, the daughter of a Jewish Holocaust survivor, tweeted that “the presence of the National Rally is not fooling anyone”.

Party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine Le Pen’s father, was convicted repeatedly of antisemitic hate speech and played down the scope of the Holocaust.

Marine Le Pen – runner-up in the last two presidential elections and likely a top contender in 2027 – has worked to scrub the party’s image, kicking her father out and changing its name from National Front to National Rally.

Mr Attal announced in May that “366 antisemitic acts” were recorded between January and March this year, an increase of 300% compared to the first three months of 2023.