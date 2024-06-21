Ex-footballer Nicky Butt banned from driving for 12 months over motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ex-footballer Nicky Butt banned from driving for 12 months over motorbike crash

By Press Association
Ex-Manchester United player Nicky Butt arrives at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Ex-Manchester United player Nicky Butt arrives at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt has been banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work after breaking a motorcyclist’s leg in a road crash.

Butt, 49, behind the wheel of his Land Rover Defender and heading home after taking his son to football training in Burnley, pulled out in front of a Honda motorbike ridden by Adam Fielding, 28, following a “momentary lapse of concentration,” Blackburn Magistrates’ Court heard.

Mr Fielding suffered a broken left leg and other injuries, spending two weeks in hospital after the crash, at around 8.10pm on October 17, 2022.

He has had to have metal rods inserted in his leg, lost his job and has suffered psychological damage and is in constant pain, the court was told.

Nicky Butt playing for Manchester United Legends (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nicky Butt playing for Manchester United Legends (Martin Rickett/PA)

Butt told the court in a statement on Friday: “I could not be more sorry.”

Butt, of Bowdon, Greater Manchester, who admitted causing serious injury by careless driving at an earlier hearing, was also ordered to pay a £140 government surcharge and £85 costs.

John Dye, the barrister representing Butt, read a letter from the ex-Old Trafford favourite and England international, to Mr Fielding.

It said: “I have not stopped thinking about the accident and the effect it must have had on you and your family. I am truly sorry about the accident.

“I never set out to hurt anybody that night. What happened was a total accident. I checked and checked and checked again.

“If I could go back and change the events of that journey I would.

“I hope you can put this accident behind you. I could not be more sorry. I can only hope you can take this letter for what it is, heartfelt.”

Mr Dye said Butt had stayed at the scene after the crash, had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty.

He said Butt already does voluntary work with released prisoners and passed on “glowing” references, not read out in court, to the judge.

He asked for a fine for the defendant, saying him taking part in unpaid work as part of a community order would be a “distraction” for others on the course and create difficulties for the Probation Service.

But District Judge Alex Preston said Butt should not be treated differently to defendants.

She told Butt: “I have no doubt you deeply regret what happened and feel genuine remorse.

“I do feel the case is serious enough for a community order. It is a matter for Probation how a community order is managed.

“It doesn’t seem to me you should be treated as an exceptional case because of your means.

“You have been unable to explain why you did not see the victim on his motorbike. You should not have pulled out at this junction.

“This was a serious error by you. All drivers must ‘Think bike’ at junctions.

“It is accepted by all parties however that this chain of events was set in motion by a momentary lapse of concentration by you.”

Earlier, Scott Parker, prosecuting, read a victim impact statement from Mr Fielding in which he said he had lost his job as a supervisor with Screwfix after the accident and was unable to do “physical” work, and the crash had left him in a “dark place”.

Nicky Butt court case
Ex-Manchester United player Nicky Butt leaving Blackburn Magistrates’ Court (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Mr Fielding said he now suffers from depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), it had affected his independence, his relationship with his girlfriend, who became his “carer”, he had lost his social life and he will have to live for the rest of his life with metal rods in his left leg.

Mr Fielding said he is now addicted to painkillers and is in constant pain.

He added: “The accident has had a significant impact on all areas of my life.

“I have had almost two years of constant pain and I am likely to be in pain for the rest of my life, and I am unable to do things I used to enjoy.

“I feel like I am spending my life planning around the pain and what I am physically able to do.”

Butt was in United’s famed “Class of 92” with David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary and Phil Neville.

By the time he left the club in 2004, he had helped United win six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a Champions League trophy.

He had spells at Newcastle United, Birmingham City and a brief stint in China before retiring from playing and returning to United as a coach.

In 2014, he joined Giggs, Scholes and the Nevilles in buying Salford City FC.