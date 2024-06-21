British man stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub, say police

A British man has been stabbed to death outside a nightclub near Barcelona, Spanish police said.

Catalan police said they were investigating the “violent death” of a 31-year-old man who was attacked with a knife in Calella, about 30 miles north east of Barcelona.

The Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police) said they were called to reports of a fight shortly before 4am on Friday in the coastal town on Benavente Street, where Oxygen nightclub is located.

An injured man was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, police said.

In a statement, the Mossos d’Esquadra said: “Agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra of the criminal investigation division of the northern metropolitan region are investigating the violent death of a 31-year-old man in Calella de Mar.”

Calella, located on Catalonia’s Mediterranean coast, is known as the “holiday capital of the Costa del Maresme”, according to Spain’s official tourism website.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has been approached for comment.