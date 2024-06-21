Driver who fatally hit pedestrian at more than 80mph has sentence increased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Driver who fatally hit pedestrian at more than 80mph has sentence increased

By Press Association
Postgraduate student Oshada Jayasundera (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Postgraduate student Oshada Jayasundera (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

A driver who killed a pedestrian while travelling at speeds of more than 80 miles per hour has had his sentence increased by the Court of Appeal.

Joshua Gregory was driving his employer’s vehicle without insurance when he fatally struck 31-year-old Sri Lankan national Oshada Jayasundera in Nottingham in December last year, telling an officer after being arrested that he was “pissed”.

He was jailed for nine years in March after admitting causing death by dangerous driving, with a judge claiming he used the road “as if it was a racetrack”.

The Solicitor General, a senior government legal officer, referred the 28-year-old’s sentence to the Court of Appeal, claiming it was “unduly lenient”.

On Friday, three judges increased his sentence to 10 years and 10 months in prison and ordered that he be disqualified from driving for seven years and two months upon his release from prison.

Giving their judgment, Lord Justice Dingemans, sitting with Mr Justice Bryan and Judge Nigel Lickley KC, said that the original sentence was “insufficient” and that Gregory’s dangerous driving was “prolonged, persistent and deliberate”.

Nottingham Crown Court heard in March that Mr Jayasundera, a postgraduate student doing a Master’s degree in project management at Nottingham Trent University, was hit while using a pedestrian crossing in Huntingdon Street as he returned from a party with friends in the early hours of December 13 2023.

Gregory had taken a Ford Focus ST from the motor dealership where he worked the previous evening and spent 10 hours driving it around Nottingham and surrounding areas.

Joshua Gregory (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Joshua Gregory (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

After police spotted him at around 3.10am, he led police on a chase which saw him drive the wrong way down a one-way street and run a red light on the wrong side of the road.

At the time of the collision, he was accelerating away from a police car which was travelling at 78mph and did not stop after hitting Mr Jayasundera.

He later collided with a traffic light before attempting to run away from police, and after being arrested told officers he was “pissed” but refused to provide a breath sample.

The sentencing judge, Recorder Paul Mann KC, said that Mr Jayasundera’s body was propelled 46 metres due to the force of the impact.

Nicholas Hearn, representing the Solicitor General on Friday, said it was “a matter of extreme fortune that only one member of the public died” due to Gregory’s offending.

Andrew Wesley, for Gregory, said that the sentence was not “unduly lenient” and that he had shown “remorse”.

Gregory, who appeared via video link from HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire, did not react as his sentence was increased.