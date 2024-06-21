Firm fined £75,000 after death of man trampled by cow which escaped from market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Firm fined £75,000 after death of man trampled by cow which escaped from market

By Press Association
Huw Evans died following an incident involving a cow in Carmarthenshire (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Huw Evans died following an incident involving a cow in Carmarthenshire (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

A company has been fined £75,000 after a cow escaped from a livestock market and trampled on a 75-year-old man who later died.

Father-of-two Huw Evans was knocked down and trampled by a cow that was being auctioned at a livestock market run by JJ Morris Limited on November 19 2022.

The cow was being unloaded into a pen at Whitland Livestock Market but managed to escape before heading towards Whitland, Carmarthenshire.

Mr Evans, who lived in Whitland, had been crossing the junction at North Road and West Street when he was attacked by the cow.

He suffered multiple injuries and was flown to the University Hospital of Wales where he died six days later.

A worker at JJ Morris Limited was injured after unsuccessfully trying to capture the cow, which later ran towards Whitland Rugby Club and a railway line before being put down by Dyfed-Powys Police, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

JJ Morris Limited, which has operated Whitland Livestock Market for more than 30 years, failed to implement basic, physical control measures to prevent cattle from escaping, the HSE said.

And the company’s risk assessment was not suitable nor sufficient as it referenced control measures that were not present at the market, the HSE added.

Mr Evans’s son Dafydd said in his victim personal statement: “Dad was my best friend and I miss him terribly, he was taken from us too soon.

“Losing Dad has had a tremendous effect on both myself and my brother.

“Because of this incident Dad’s grandsons will never fully know him personally and he will not see them grow up.”

JJ Morris Limited, of High Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and was fined £75,000 and ordered to pay £5,047.55 in costs at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the HSE said.

HSE inspector Rhys Hughes said: “This tragic incident was foreseeable and preventable.

“The risk posed by cattle escaping from the livestock mart should have been identified, and effective control measures implemented.

“The case highlights the importance of following industry guidance, which is readily accessible and outlines the requirements to safely manage cattle.”