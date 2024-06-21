Potential heatwaves forecast next week after grey start to the weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Potential heatwaves forecast next week after grey start to the weekend

By Press Association
Heatwaves could hit parts of the UK next week, the Met Office has said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Heatwaves could hit parts of the UK next week, the Met Office has said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Heatwaves may hit parts of the UK next week after a grey start to the weekend, forecasters have said.

Friday is expected to be largely dry with sunny spells in most areas but with showers across Northern Ireland, Scotland and western England, the Met Office has predicted.

A “greyer start to the weekend” is forecast on Saturday with further showers and warm temperatures in the south and east of England before a “mainly nice day” for most areas of the UK on Sunday.

Hotter, more humid weather is forecast at the start of next week, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s and potential heatwaves across some areas in central and southern England.

But from Wednesday, the weather is likely to become “unsettled” with a potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer weather comes as the number of people visiting the NHS website for hay fever advice has more than doubled this week, according to health officials.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 27C in the north of England and 28C in the south and southeast of the country.

Met Office chief forecaster, Neil Armstrong, said: “Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions.

“Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds.

A view of a busy beach in Margate, Kent during a heatwave
A view of a busy beach in Margate, Kent during a heatwave (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the finest conditions and highest temperatures so far this year.”

On the upcoming weekend, Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop, said: “It’s a greyer start for the weekend that we have been used to.

“There’s a band of cloud and patchy light rain or drizzle, turning showery as it clears eastward across England where most parts are dry with variable cloud and sunny spells.”

Temperatures are expected to reach high teens to low 20s Saturday evening, the forecaster said.

On Sunday morning, more cloud and drizzle is expected across Wales, central and southern England before sunnier conditions for the rest of the day, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster attributed the warmer temperatures to the jet stream – high velocity wind in the atmosphere which causes changes in pressure and helps shape the weather across the country.

Ms Bishop added: “Generally speaking, the high pressure is building – heading up from the south-west bringing a mainly nice day for most of us on Sunday.

“The reason for the hot weather is, for most of June, the jet stream has been on the cool side of us.

“It’s now pushing northward and taking the low pressure systems up to the north, allowing high pressure to move in and bringing that warmer air to come.”

On Friday, NHS England, which runs the NHS.uk website, said the hay fever section of their website had been visited on average 11,736 times per day this week, compared to a daily average of 4,749 visits last weekend.

Hay fever is usually at its worst between March and September when the pollen count is at its highest and the weather can be warm, windy and humid.