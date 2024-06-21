Body found in search for missing former colleague of Martin Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body found in search for missing former colleague of Martin Lewis

By Press Association
Martin Lewis had shared appeals during the police search (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Martin Lewis had shared appeals during the police search (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A body has been found in the search for Martin Lewis’s former MoneySavingExpert colleague.

Anthony Hill, 37, was reported missing from his home in Norwich, Norfolk, on Monday, and a body was found in an area off Heathgate in the city shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Consumer champion Mr Lewis had made appeals while Mr Hill was being searched for and said a body being found was “the worst news”, and he would remember him “fondly”.

Mr Lewis posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, sharing a statement from Norfolk Police about a body being found, saying: “It’s with a heavy heart I share this. My love to Ant’s wife Kayleigh and their little girls. It’s the worst news. I’m so sorry for all Ant’s friends and his little pupils. I will remember you fondly Ant.

“Also thanks to the thousands of you who shared the posts while Ant was missing, I know it gave succour to his family. RIP”

Formal identification has not taken place but the family of Mr Hill has been informed, the force said.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, Norfolk Police added.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Police can confirm the body of a man was found in Norwich last night.

“The body was discovered in an area off Heathgate in the city shortly before 8pm.

“Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, the family of 37-year-old Anthony Hill, who was reported missing from his home in Norwich on Monday have been informed.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Mr Lewis shared a police appeal on Tuesday on X, saying: “This is devastating. Please share. Anthony is a lovely man who used to work on the MoneySavingExpert deals team before leaving to pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching. I hope and pray he’s OK. Please please spread word.”