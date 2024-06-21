Met Police refers itself to watchdog over Bournemouth seafront murder case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Met Police refers itself to watchdog over Bournemouth seafront murder case

By Press Association
Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, is accused of murdering Amie Gray at Durley Chine Beach last month (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over contact between officers and a 20-year-old man accused of the murder of Amie Gray on Bournemouth seafront.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, has been charged with the murder of the 34-year-old at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff, Promenade, on May 24 and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles at the same location.

He is set to face trial on November 25 at Winchester Crown Court.

Bournemouth beach stabbings incident
Amie Gray, left, died after being stabbed on Durley Chine Beach in May this year (Family handout/PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it received the referral by the Met Police over its handling of an allegation of stalking.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We received a mandatory complaint referral from the Metropolitan Police Service on June 7 2024 regarding the handling of an allegation of stalking.

“After carefully considering the referral, we have decided that an investigation is required and that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is best placed to conduct it.

“If the complainant is unhappy with the outcome of the investigation, they will have a right of review to the IOPC, providing a level of independent oversight.

“The Met has also been reminded that if, during their investigation, there is an indication of a conduct matter or that any officer may have committed a criminal offence, it must refer the matter to us.”

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “On Monday June 3, we received a complaint from a third party relating to the handling of a stalking allegation made in February.

“We made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct on June 7. They have referred the matter back to us for local investigation.”