Met Police refers itself to watchdog over Bournemouth seafront murder case

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over contact between officers and a 20-year-old man accused of the murder of Amie Gray on Bournemouth seafront.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, has been charged with the murder of the 34-year-old at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff, Promenade, on May 24 and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles at the same location.

He is set to face trial on November 25 at Winchester Crown Court.

Amie Gray, left, died after being stabbed on Durley Chine Beach in May this year (Family handout/PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it received the referral by the Met Police over its handling of an allegation of stalking.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We received a mandatory complaint referral from the Metropolitan Police Service on June 7 2024 regarding the handling of an allegation of stalking.

“After carefully considering the referral, we have decided that an investigation is required and that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is best placed to conduct it.

“If the complainant is unhappy with the outcome of the investigation, they will have a right of review to the IOPC, providing a level of independent oversight.

“The Met has also been reminded that if, during their investigation, there is an indication of a conduct matter or that any officer may have committed a criminal offence, it must refer the matter to us.”

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “On Monday June 3, we received a complaint from a third party relating to the handling of a stalking allegation made in February.

“We made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct on June 7. They have referred the matter back to us for local investigation.”