Seven-month-old baby mauled by dog named by police

A seven-month-old baby girl who was mauled to death by a dog inside her family home has been named.

Police were called to the property in Shorncliffe Road, Coventry, shortly after 3pm on Sunday after Elle Doherty suffered serious head injuries from the pet dog, West Midlands Police said.

Elle was rushed to the hospital, but died a short time later.

The dog, registered as a Belgian Malinois which is not considered a dangerous breed, was removed from the house on Sunday and humanely destroyed.

West Midlands Police said detectives are “satisfied” that there have been no criminal offences.

They said: “We have updated Elle’s family, and a file is now being prepared for the Coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this tragic time, and they have asked now to be left to grieve in private.”