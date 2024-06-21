Man who wore headband in support of Hamas spared punishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who wore headband in support of Hamas spared punishment

By Press Association
Khaled Hajsaad outside City of London Magistrates’ Court in April (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A man who was found guilty of wearing a headband in support of Hamas at a pro-Palestine rally in central London has been spared any punishment.

Khaled Hajsaad, 24, who has been living in Birmingham, wore the clothing at a rally in Trafalgar Square on November 25 2023.

The green headband had the “Shahada” written on it in white – the basic statement of the Islamic faith, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told previously.

The defendant had previously told police the headband was “an item of Saudi Arabia” and the Shahada was a “statement of my faith”.

But Hajsaad was found guilty in April of wearing the item “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion” he was supporting Hamas – an illegal act in the UK where it is designated a terrorist group.

The defendant appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he was handed a conditional discharge for three months.

He was also spared any fines on account of his “extremely limited budget” of £49 per week used for food and travel.

Judge Nina Tempia said: “The offence here was Mr Hajsaad wearing a bandana at a demonstration.

“In respect to harm, I agree with the prosecution that there was harm as the conduct linked to support of a proscribed organisation.

“The offence was committed after (the October 7 attacks). Not days or weeks later, but seven weeks later. I would not classify the harm as serious.”

Hajsaad has been described as an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK a year ago.

The court heard that he was born in Palestine but left at the age of five.

He had since lived elsewhere before coming to the UK.

Bethan David, head of the CPS Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Khaled Hajsaad aroused suspicion that he was supporting Hamas – a proscribed terrorist organisation – by wearing the green headband in the context of a pro-Palestine protest in central London.

“Wearing such items in a public place creates a risk of encouraging others to support Hamas.

“When people break the law – whether by hateful speech, supporting proscribed organisations or by threatening public order – the CPS will prosecute swiftly and independently.

“We have already prosecuted a string of offences linked to events in the Middle East and we are working closely with the police to make sure our approach commands public confidence.”